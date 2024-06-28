CNN Ensures Safety for Trump-Biden Debate By Fortifying Studio with Fences Amid Protest Concerns

The much-awaited moment has finally arrived and much as it has caused excitement, it has concerned CNN. On Thursday, June 27, 2024, the two major candidates of the US presidential elections, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, will come face-to-face for an expected heated debate. The Atlanta headquarters prepared their studio for a possible violent protest ahead of the first showdown.

Georgia's capital city witnessed its first protestor, a shirtless man who flew down early in the morning in the muggy heat with two sign boards that read: "Lock up Biden" and "Biden betrayed America and Israel." But, apart from the supporters on both sides, law enforcement expects a group of other protestors who have been critical of the Biden administration nationwide.

Some of those groups also include pro-abortion demonstrators, environmental activists, and just general pro-Trump groups who favor the former president over the current POTUS. The aggression may likely cause friction between the opposing groups, and the Atlanta Studio is gearing up for all possible consequences.

After Trump and Biden accepted CNN's early debate invitation, experts have called it the most fateful face-off that could make or break the presidential elections. The media network's political director David Chalian admitted the strenuous task of organizing, producing, and operating a presidential debate "is a great responsibility that we take quite seriously."

Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of Hofstra University's School of Communication, added, "The pressure is on CNN to make this a good debate for the voters and for their viewers," as per The Washington Post. The stakes are high and CNN understands they'll be accountable for any mishap or occurrence whatsoever.

The political director Chalian revealed a set of terms CNN asked the candidates to adhere to which they both agreed to and signed, "The goal was to make sure we are moderating a debate between these two candidates who can be heard in their two different visions by the American people at home watching."

Meanwhile, Lukasiewicz, a former NBC News executive, weighed in, "What I think they're trying to avoid is the disaster that was the Chris Wallace debate last cycle."

Apparently, Chris Wallace, the anchor of Fox News Sunday, and the moderator of the 2020 presidential debate, admitted to the disaster that it turned out. The face-off quickly devolved into chaos as Trump was unstoppable in his inflamed rhetorics against Biden, badgering, heckling, taunting, and sniping until the now-81-year-old could only say, "Will you shut up, man?"

Wallace acknowledged the catastrophe and said, "I'm just sad with the way last night turned out," accepting that it was a "terrible missed opportunity."

He added, "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," as per The New York Times. "I've read some of the reviews. I know people think, well, gee, I didn't jump in soon enough. I guess I didn't realize that this was going to be the president's strategy."

In 2024, moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Trump seems to have "won" the debate since Biden's performance has been talked about by the critics and the Democrats as well.