Christie Calls Out Other GOP Candidates for Being 'Afraid to Offend Donald Trump'

Throughout the fourth Republican presidential primary debate, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie persisted in taking consistent potshots at former president Donald Trump. He also delivered scathing remarks to his rival contenders for failing to follow suit. Early in the debate, Christie pointed to the clock and noted that 17 minutes had gone by without Trump, the indisputable GOP front-runner, being mentioned, USA TODAY reported. Christie said the others treat Trump like “Voldemort, he who shall not be named.”

“We've had these three acting as if the race is between the four of us," he told the NewsNation moderators. "The fifth guy who doesn't have the guts to show up and stand here, he's the one who is ... way ahead in the polls.”

Christie has positioned himself to GOP voters as the unadulterated anti-Trump option, per The New York Times. Christie had lobbied to become chief of staff in the Trump White House and assisted the billionaire real estate developer in getting ready for his 2020 debates against Joe Biden.

Christie declared that Trump was “unfit” to serve a second term and that “there is no bigger issue in this race … than Donald Trump.” The former federal prosecutor slammed Trump saying there's a high probability that Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments, will be found guilty of a felony by the time of the next presidential inauguration, and the other three contenders have already promised to back him despite such heinous charges leveled against him.

Christie criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' attempt to sidestep a query regarding the 77-year-old Trump's mental state, labeling it an “interesting speech” that skirted a definitive response. “This is the problem with my three colleagues. They're afraid to offend Donald Trump,” Christie said. “And if you’re afraid to offend Donald Trump, then what are you going to do when you sit across from President Xi?”

Christie retaliated to Trump's recent assertion that he would establish himself as a “dictator” on “day one”. To convince Trump fans that their candidate is unsuitable to serve another term in office, Christie also used Trump's declarations that he intends to pursue his political adversaries if elected to a second term. “There’s no bigger issue in this race than Donald Trump,” Christie said, later adding, “This is an angry, bitter man who now wants to be back as president because he wants to exact retribution on anyone who has disagreed with him.”

Despite the former president's physical absence and the fact that Christie is being jeered by Trump fans in the audience, his remarks were indicative of a debating strategy that pits him against the president, rather than vying for a number-two spot. Christie has frequently called for a face-to-face meeting with Trump and voiced his annoyance at having to contend with a front-runner who is unwilling to engage in a discussion with his rivals.

