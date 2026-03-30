Vice President JD Vance has had an interesting political career. From being a passionate Trump hater to becoming his VP and now coming up as a potential Presidential contender for the 2028 elections, Vance has seen and been a part of his share of drama in the American political landscape.

Just like his old videos of bashing Trump continues resurfacing, one of his old videos where he talks about people with children has now come up again. In a 2021 interview on The Chris Buskirk Show, Vance had said, “Having kids makes you a better person – I believe this deeply.”

He then added, “The fact that so many people – especially in America’s leadership class – just don’t have that in their lives, you know I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less mentally stable.”

VP JD Vance: People who don’t have children are “sociopathic,” “psychotic,” and “deranged”. (Published 2024)pic.twitter.com/OBkhWiCp6s — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 30, 2026

He used some very strong words in that video and it had previously resurfaced back in 2024 when Trump named him as the VP candidate. Besides alleging that people without kids might be psychopaths, in 2021, Vance had also said that the then Vice-President Kamala Harris and other Democrats were, “a bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives.”

With the resurfacing of the video in 2024, Trump had defended Vance’s comments, saying, “He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that. All he said is he does… like I mean, for him, he likes family.”

However, the President then also added that people without families also can turn out to be great, as he said, “You know, you don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person. But you’re just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation.”

Now that Vance’s video has come up again, netizens have been swift to respond. Under Vance’s video, one X user commented, “He has children and it didn’t stop him being “psychotic, sociopathic and deranged”!” Another one added, “Another judgment based upon zero facts. Didnt the guy who dressed up like a clown to kill kids have a family? He had kids.”

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A third one chimed in, “Really John Bowman? I think people who change their name, write bullsh!t books, and leverage false identities are ‘sociopathic’, ‘psychotic’ and ‘deranged’.” One user added, “People contribute to society in countless ways. Parenthood doesn’t grant moral superiority, and childlessness doesn’t erase civic responsibility.”

Another user cited a number of great personalities who were childless, saying, “So…Mother Teresa, Leonardo Da Vinci, Dolly Parton, the Wright Brothers, Pope Francis, Florence Nightingale, George Orwell…Do you ever do any research before you arrive at a ridiculous opinion?”

The majority of the comments showed that netizens did not agree with Vance’s views. His comment appeared to be broadly generalized without much thought put behind it. While he is now emerging as a strong Presidential choice from the Republican party, it would be interesting to see if the resurfacing of such old videos has any significant effect on his political career.