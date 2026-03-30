Ex-FBI Agent Reveals How Savannah Guthrie’s Emotional Interview Could Crack Case

Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February 1. Guthrie’s phone, wallet, and blood were found on the front porch.

The woman, who lived a peaceful life focused on her faith and love for her children, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home at about 9:48 p.m., according to lead investigator Chris Nanos.

All leads traced so far have not produced any major clues that could bring Nancy home. As the investigation enters its third month, a former FBI agent said those responsible are likely feeling “terrified” after a recent interview by Savannah Guthrie.

According to Mirror US, Savannah spoke in an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, which aired on March 26 and 27. The interview marked the first time the journalist shared her genuine thoughts since Nancy Guthrie’s abduction.

After the broadcast, former FBI agent Jason Pack said the interview could help keep the case in the spotlight as it gained nationwide interest. “What it does is keep Nancy’s name in the news at the exact moment national attention starts to drift. The whole country has been praying for this family,” he added.

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Pack said every time Savannah Guthrie speaks about the case publicly, there is a higher chance someone with relevant information will come forward to help police.

“Every time Savannah speaks, someone out there may feel closer to picking up the phone,” he said.

The media personality described her mother’s disappearance as “unbearable” and a “nightmare” in the interview with her colleague. She explained that the family was in shock and agony, followed by unimaginable guilt and uncertainty.

“We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. She needs to come home now. Someone needs to do the right thing,” the 54-year-old added.

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In another interview with Page Six, the former supervisory agent said suspects in such cases often live in fear after committing a crime. He suggested those responsible have likely been anxious for weeks, worried a single tip could lead investigators to them.

“They’re waiting for that one call that could bring everything to light,” he said.

James Pack applauded Savannah Guthrie’s resilience and said he sees her as a “daughter who loves her mother.” He said the emotional interview was a genuine cry for help and grief in its rawest form, not a deliberate move for publicity or renewed attention.

“It’s a family carrying something too heavy to hold alone, and a woman who decided she was done holding it in silence,” he said, speaking about how Savannah trusted her long-term friend Hoda Kotb as she teared up while talking about her beloved mother, Nancy Guthrie.

“She walked into a safe space and let herself be human. That’s what grief looks like when it finally gets room to breathe,” Pack said. This is not the first time Pack has provided insights on the case.

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According to the New York Post, he also said decisions about where and how to process evidence should have been made earlier when fast-tracking key DNA evidence, warning that delays could cost valuable time.

Viewers will see Savannah Guthrie, who took a break after the incident, return to her professional commitments for the last week on the show, starting Monday, April 6.