JD Vance Emerges Victorious Over Marco Rubio In CPAC’s Presidential Straw Poll

Donald Trump is currently in his second term, and according to the U.S. Constitution, this should be his last term as well. Interestingly, Trump has previously floated the idea of running for president a third time, even though it is unconstitutional.

However, despite his affinity for the role, two names—VP JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—have emerged as potential Republican presidential contenders for 2028. It is well known that Vance and Rubio have long been considered potential successor candidates to Trump.

While Trump has maintained a balanced outlook, praising them and acknowledging their efforts in public, results from the Conservative Political Action Conference presidential straw poll show Vance emerging as a clear favorite.

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Held in Grapevine, this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference event was attended by more than 1,600 people. Among them, 53% voted for JD Vance, making him the top choice as the Republican candidate for the 2028 presidential race. Marco Rubio, on the other hand, received 35% of the vote and finished second.

With the ongoing Iran war escalating and Donald Trump’s approval rating falling to a record low of 36%, this appears to be a key moment for choosing a successor who would carry forward the president’s MAGA movement. Rubio has stood by Trump during the war and appears to be more aligned with him regarding the war tactics the U.S. is following.

Vance’s approach to the war, on the other hand, has been more subdued, without directly clashing with Trump. If the situation is resolved without further damage, it could place Rubio in a favorable position due to his role as secretary of state.

However, if the war continues for a prolonged period, Vance may have the opportunity to put forward his anti-war stance, which could help him gain an edge over Rubio. Vance’s rise as one of Trump’s closest allies is a notable shift, as he was previously a vocal critic of the president, and videos of him criticizing Trump continue to circulate online.

Among the voters, Paul Empson, a 58-year-old accountant and evangelical Christian from Fort Worth, Texas, supported Vance. Explaining his decision, he said, “I wasn’t real sure about him at first, you know, like he’s inexperienced, but I’ve seen everything he’s done. He’s a real, genuine person and he’s also willing to proclaim his faith in Jesus Christ in public.”

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His explanation highlighted how Vance has made an image for himself where he is seen as someone who would support the MAGA lifestyle, enforce traditional values and preach Christianity.

It is important to note here that Vance and Rubio have always appeared to be on great terms, with the latter even saying that he would not run for President if Vance chooses to do so. Given their strong bond and well synced professional relationship, Trump had previously floated the idea of two of them running together as he pointed out that then they would be unbeatable.

With numbers favoring Vance over Rubio and Trump’s approval ratings falling consistently, it now remains to be seen who ultimately emerges as the President’s successor.