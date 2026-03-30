Chaos Erupts At “No Kings” Rally Between Protestors and LAPD, Teen Hospitalized and Detained

The “No Kings” rally in Los Angeles on Saturday turned into chaos following a violent clash between cops and protesters. Videos shared on social media showed about 200 people were protesting against Department of Homeland Security agents. One such clip appeared to show the LAPD allegedly beating a 17-year-old who was protesting outside the Metropolitan Detention Center.

As seen in the video shared on social media, the teen was already detained by three police officers, who appeared to strike him with a baton. “Grab his a–,” witnesses allegedly heard one officer yell, before they struck the teenager. According to a social media user, the cops broke his leg, which reportedly led to emergency surgery.

LMFAO! 😂 No Kings leftist protester gets straight-up KICKED to the ground by an LAPD horse after he tried blocking them with his body. Play stupid games…

pic.twitter.com/ADDdsAMsil — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 29, 2026

The social media user also alleged that the teen was being denied visitors at Los Angeles General Hospital, where he was admitted. The video quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with critics and Trump supporters expressing sharply divided views.

“Under Federal and Constitutional Law, he is allowed to see an attorney, and they cannot stop that,” one user commented. “Disgusting. Each individual ICE agent needs to face charges for excessive force,” another wrote. A third echoed, “This is beyond evil & totally unacceptable, save this poor child from these vile thugs & their horrific cruelty…”

However, some users think that the teenager “deserved” the treatment by the LAPD. “He was being held, yet still resisting. Got what he deserved. At 17, he knows better,” one wrote. The rally in Los Angeles on “No Kings” Day turned violent. LAPD arrived in riot gear, while DHS officers deployed tear gas to control the situation.

According to the New York Post, at least 70 people were arrested in connection with the protests. LAPD said the total number of arrests is still being confirmed. Police also alleged that rocks were thrown at officers during the rally, leaving many with minor injuries.

BREAKING: unable to disperse the unlawful assembly of over 5,000 people LAPD is now indiscriminately shooting crowd control into the riot front line Wild pic.twitter.com/yditLT2bYB — E (@ElijahSchaffer) June 15, 2025

According to ABC7, at least nine juveniles were arrested during the rally. However, all of them were shortly released back into their parents’ custody.

Organizers have described the Saturday rallies as a massive turnout. According to the BBC, at least 8 million people have joined over 3,300 rallies against the Trump administration across the United States. According to a report, big names like Robert De Niro and State Attorney General Letitia James were reportedly present at the demonstrations on Saturday.

However, a White House spokesperson has labeled the protests as “Trump Derangement Therapy Session,” according to BBC. The individual said that the only people who care “are the reporters who were paid to cover them.”