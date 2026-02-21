Celebs Who Have Publicly Slammed Nicki Minaj — Her Support for Trump Made the List Even Longer

Nicki Minaj has drawn attention after changing her political stance on Donald Trump. Previously, during his first presidential term, the rapper strongly criticized Trump and his immigration policies.

However, fast forward to his second term as President, Minaj now identifies herself as his biggest fan. Despite previously showing sympathy for families separated at the border, in 2018, due to Trump’s immigration laws, Minaj now seems to appreciate the MAGA leader.

Now, while her changing tone and political agenda have earned her a Trump Gold Card, which fast-tracks a U.S. residency application, Minaj has also received petty backlash from Hollywood celebs. As she sided with Trump, many celebrities started speaking out against her.

One of those people is Lizzo, who responded carefully when fans asked her about the Side to Side rapper. In a since-deleted TikTok video that appeared on Reddit, instead of slamming her colleague, the singer said that “celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities do not matter.”

However, she did hint that certain public figures may support political sides because of money, power, and benefits. This led Minaj to take aim at Lizzo in an X post, where she accused the singer of being part of “a satanic cult [that takes] babies from other countries”.

Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP. pic.twitter.com/AFyiiWGATm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

As Lizzo and Minaj’s feud created controversies, actress Ruby Rose also criticized the Bang Bang rapper at the time. Rose claimed that Minaj behaved badly during past tours and treated staff poorly. “I toured with Nicki Minaj. Her ego is so outsized she HAD to fire someone after every show. Publicly, because she is 3 ft maga,” wrote Rose.

Later on, much like Rose’s claims against Minaj, even actress Yvette Nicole Brown spoke against the rapper’s mean-girl side. “She wouldn’t allow anyone to use the bathroom. Not even the guest bathroom near the front door. Just decided that they didn’t deserve to relieve themselves on her sacred premises. #Trash,” Brown shared.

These accusations surrounding the rapper treating workers badly in private settings, added to her growing negative public image. Further, singer Kim Petras joined the list of celebrities who bashed Nicki Minaj on social media, following Minaj’s dig at trans kids.

After Minaj tweeted, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.” Petras clapped back with, “Trans kids r healthy btw.”

trans kids r healthy btw — kim petras (@kimpetras) December 13, 2025

Gradually, more celebrities started criticizing Minaj for her sudden MAGA turn, including singer Tammy Rivera who didn’t mince her words while slamming Minaj. Taking to her Instagram story, the singer called the rapper “the epitome of a bootlicker”, due to her newfound love for Trump.

Further, rapper Uncle Luke eviscerated Nicki Minaj through his three-minute Facebook video, where he questioned Minaj’s intentions. “These people said everything in the world about Black people. They deliberately targeted Black people. Nicki have you lost your f—ing mind?” Luke questioned.

There’s also rapper Joe Budden, who’s yet another artist speaking out against Minaj. Much like Rivera and Luke, even Budden didn’t mince his words and simply stated that Minaj’s political shift ended their relationship.

On his podcast, he called the Tusa rapper “Extremely disappointing. Very anti-Black of you. Let’s just call s–t what it is”. Further, when Trevor Noah roasted Donald Trump at the 2026 Grammy Awards, he also called out Minaj’s newfound allegiance to the President.

Trevor Noah on Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump during Grammys 🫢

pic.twitter.com/GeY5ZQkhhr — Shibi Payamal (@ShibiPayamal) February 2, 2026

“Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” Noah joked. Further imitating Trump’s voice, the comedian said, “Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**, everybody’s saying it Nicki”.

While Nicki Minaj’s shift in political views created serious debate, leading celebrities to question her intentions, some supporters have also praised her honesty.