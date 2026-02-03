Trump Threatens to Sue Trevor Noah Again – Unbothered Host Shares More Pics from the Grammys

Donald Trump, after sharing a long rant slamming this year’s Grammys and threatening to sue host Trevor Noah, did it once again. A reporter asked him, “Are you going to sue Trevor Noah?” To which the US President replied, “Yeah, well, he said I spent time on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, I didn’t.”

Trump went on to call Noah a “terrible guy” and slammed him for his Grammys hosting gig this year, and continued, “He’s a lightweight, this guy, he’s a terrible – I think he’s terrible. I thought he did a terrible job at the Grammys.”

Reporter: “Are you going to sue Trevor Noah?” President Trump: “Yeah, well he said I spent time on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. I didn’t.” “He’s a lightweight, this guy, he’s a terrible…I think he’s terrible. I thought he did a terrible job at the Grammys. I thought the whole… pic.twitter.com/m4dm1RWTNg — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 2, 2026

Comparing Trevor Noah to Jimmy Kimmel, the President told the reporter, “I thought the whole Grammys was terrible. I watched part of it. It’s not watchable. But he was a lousy host, I’d say not as bad as Jimmy Kimmel but pretty close.”

Trump, who also posted a long rant slamming the musical award night, added, “I thought the whole Grammys was terrible. I watched part of it. It’s not watchable. But he was a lousy host, I’d say not as bad as Jimmy Kimmel but pretty close. He made a statement about me and Jeffrey Epstein. I have nothing to do with that. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Trump continued during the press briefing, “In fact, if you look at the DOJ [Department of Justice] – they released 3 million pages – all of this they’re supposed to be doing, and frankly, I think the DOJ should say we’ve got other things to do other than Bill Clinton and Bill Gates and lots of other people. There are a lot of questions about it, but nothing on me.”

Trump’s threats of legal action notwithstanding, Trevor Noah continued to share pictures from the Grammys on his social media handles. Sharing pictures from the show, Noah wrote, “It was a hell of a night.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Donald Trump shared a long rant on the platform Truth Social, where he wrote, “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

Donald Trump further added, “WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

JUST IN – Donald Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein Island remark pic.twitter.com/PFYwBgQFLo — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) February 2, 2026

The joke that triggered Donald Trump big time was made by Trevor Noah at the Grammys. He said, “Song of the Year – that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Trump’s longtime critic and California Governor Gavin Newsom also cracked a joke on Trump’s “garbage Grammys” rant. He wrote on X, “I can’t believe very talented artists like Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj were snubbed again and will be walking home with zero (0) Grammys. The haters will say they are ‘trash’ artists who are just desperate for attention. Wrong! They are okay artists who are desperate for attention. Their recent PR ‘performances’ are strong enough to earn a participation prize at minimum.”