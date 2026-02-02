After Trump’s “Garbage” Grammys Rant, Newsom’s Solution – and a ‘Participation Prize’ for Nicki Minaj

There was absolutely no dearth of drama at this year’s Grammy Awards, or should we say after. So, after host Trevor Noah made a joke at Donald Trump‘s expense, the President shared a long rant, calling the awards “garbage.” Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a swipe at Trump, and Nicki Minaj is a satire-loaded X post.

Taking a leaf from Trump’s signature social media posting style, Newsom signed off the post with these words, “Thank you for your attention to this matter. —Governor GCN.” The X post was shared by the official press office account of Governor Gavin Newsom.

I CAN’T BELIEVE VERY TALENTED ARTISTS LIKE KID ROCK AND NICKI MINAJ WERE SNUBBED AGAIN AND WILL BE WALKING HOME WITH ZERO (0) GRAMMYS. THE HATERS WILL SAY THEY ARE “TRASH” ARTISTS WHO ARE JUST DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION. WRONG!!! THEY ARE OKAY ARTISTS WHO ARE DESPERATE FOR… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 2, 2026

Newsom started by trolling Nicki Minaj, who recently called herself “Trump’s No. 1 fan”. Gavin Newsom’s post read, “I can’t believe very talented artists like Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj were snubbed again and will be walking home with zero (0) Grammys. The haters will say they are ‘trash’ artists who are just desperate for attention. Wrong!”

Taking a dig at Nicki Minaj’s recent photo op at the Trump Accounts Summit, the California Governor wrote, “They are okay artists who are desperate for attention. Their recent PR ‘performances’ are strong enough to earn a participation prize at minimum.”

Newsom took a jab at the two Peace Awards Trump was awarded last year, among them, the FIFA Peace Prize Award and the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award. Adding a dash of satire, Gavin Newsom wrote, “Because the Grammys failed, I will be awarding Kid and Nicki the California music participation peace prize (at the Newsom Kennedy Center), a very prestigious award decided by my ‘peace’ board, which I alone appoint. This restores fairness to music.”

Netizens seemed impressed by Gavin Newsom’s humor and flooded the comments section of the post with remarks like “Satire at its best” and “Okay, this is hilarious.” A third netizen wrote, “This is peak satire. Participation trophy at the Newsom Kennedy Center? Chef’s kiss.” A fourth one added, “Don’t forget to sue after someone on the peace board insults your favorite island.”

Newsom’s latest meme offering also had inputs from many netizens. Joking about Trump’s FIFA Peace Prize win, many remarks like “No worries, FIFA has a trophy for them” and “It’s ok. They’ll get a FIFA music award” popped up in the comments section.

A quick look at some more comments on the California Governor’s post: “Don’t worry, they still have a chance at winning a FIFA Music Award,” read a comment. Similar sentiments echoed in remarks such as “They at least deserve the FIFA music award.” Here are some more inputs from netizens: “Maybe FIFA can make another made-up award for them too?” and “What about the FIFA Grammy?”

In a long rant on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.” He went on to call Noah a “total loser” and threatened to sue him.

He continued, “WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

JUST IN – Donald Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein Island remark pic.twitter.com/PFYwBgQFLo — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) February 2, 2026

Meanwhile, at the Trump Accounts Summit, Nicki Minaj slammed Newsom. He doesn’t want to make a change. Absolutely not. Newsom only wants to be seen. He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life,” she said.

The singer was all praises for Trump at the event, saying, “Well, I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s no. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change.”