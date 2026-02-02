Trump Calls Grammys “Garbage”, Wants To Sue Trevor Noah for “Epstein Joke”

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Donald Trump torched the Grammy Awards show. He mainly trashed its host, Trevor Noah, and threatened a lawsuit over a joke that referenced deceased criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Within minutes, the post had critics and supporters piling on.

At the 2026 Grammys, it was during Noah’s opening monologue, shortly before Billie Eilish was announced as Song of the Year, that the joke landed. Noah quipped that the Grammy was “almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” adding that since Epstein was gone, Trump “needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.” By the end of the segment, Noah said he was in his final year hosting and asked Trump, “What are you going to do about it?”

Quite a lot, judging by what the 79-year-old president did next.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called the Grammys “virtually unwatchable,” adding that CBS was “lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.” He dismissed Noah as “whoever he may be,” and compared him to another host he has frequently criticized, Jimmy Kimmel.





The president referred to the Epstein joke as “false and defamatory.”

Trump insisted, as usual, that he had “never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close,” adding that even the “Fake News Media” had never accused him of being there. He said he planned to send his lawyers after Noah and sue him “for plenty $,” ending with: “Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

On X, one user quipped that “I’m going to have some fun with you” sounded like something Trump had “apparently said on Epstein Island a lot.” Another suggested Noah might welcome discovery, warning that Trump should “be careful what you wish for—discovery (…) bites hard.” Several commenters questioned how a sitting president found time to rage over an awards show, suggesting Trump spends much of his time “redecorating, renovating, and going after people that don’t like him.”

Other critics raised First Amendment concerns. If Trump follows through on his legal threats, they said, a lawsuit would invite document requests and public scrutiny—attention they argue he has repeatedly tried to control, including in relation to the Epstein files.

⚡JUST IN – Donald Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein Island remark pic.twitter.com/PFYwBgQFLo

Billboard reported that Noah was hosting the Grammys for the sixth consecutive year and has long spoken of politics. But neither Noah nor the Recording Academy responded to Trump’s post as of the time of writing.