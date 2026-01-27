“U Gonna Speak Up?” — Billie Eilish Tears Into “Fellow Celebrities” Amid Minneapolis Protests

Popular musician Billie Eilish is speaking out amid the anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis, urging those with a platform to join her in advocating for change.

“Hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? Or,” Eilish wrote on her Instagram story Monday night.

Eilish, who turned 24 in December, shared several other posts on Instagram. One photo features Alex Pretti, the ICE nurse who was fatally shot in a Border Patrol-involved shooting last weekend. Homeland Security officials claim that Pretti was armed with a 9 mm pistol and “violently resisted” being disarmed. Minnesota officials have disputed that claim, and videos circulating online show Pretti holding a phone in his hand.

“A Real American Hero,” Eilish wrote, adding Pretti’s name.

Billie Eilish shares new Instagram stories regarding ICE: “hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? or” pic.twitter.com/8qjBsh0l3y — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 26, 2026

Another post shares a graphic of ICE agents with the text, “Federal immigration agents are now responsible for 67% of homicides in Minneapolis so far this year.” There have been three homicides in Minneapolis, with Pretti and Renee Nicole Good’s deaths accounting for two of them. ICE agents fatally shot Good on January 7 after she put her vehicle into drive while one agent was standing directly in front of the car and another had his arm inside the vehicle.

ICE and DHS have argued that Good intended to use her vehicle in an act of domestic terrorism. Federal officials were reportedly investigating Good’s wife, Becca Good, to determine her role in the situation, particularly if she attempted to impede the agents.

Good also shared a Threads post from content creator Alex Pearlman that criticized a podcast for not commenting on Pretti’s death.

“They couldn’t even muster the courage to sneak an IG story about ICE murdering Americans for speaking out, because it might hurt the click through rate of guys named Bryson buying tix to the shirtless [expletive] tour,” Pearlman wrote.

Several Hollywood A-listers including Pedro Pascal have joined calls for a nationwide general strike in the US against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Last of Us star shared an image with the words, “Pretti Good reason for a national strike,” beneath portraits of… pic.twitter.com/BSphiBsI7S — Novara Media (@novaramedia) January 27, 2026

Eilish’s comments come as celebrities on both sides weigh in regarding ongoing events, particularly involving ICE operations and the subsequent protests. Natalie Portman said that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the federal government are “really the worst of the worst of humanity.” Fellow actors Mark Ruffalo, Pedro Pascal, and Florence Pugh have all spoken out against ICE, as has “Fallout” actor Walton Goggins, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, and two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart.

“We have extrajudicial assaults on Americans and humans going on a daily basis now and it’s not okay,” Edward Norton told the Los Angeles Times. “We cannot act like this is not happening. What they’re doing in Minnesota with the strike needs to expand. I think we should be talking about a national general economic strike until this is over.”

On the other side, Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones, former New York Yankees star and Congressional hopeful Mark Teixeira, and rapper Nicki Minaj have publicly backed Trump and ICE.

Eilish, who is originally from Los Angeles, is an outspoken political advocate who has publicly fought for women’s rights and body positivity over the last decade. The nine-time Grammy Award winner recently called ICE a “terrorist group” and urged its abolishment.