Netizens Horrified After Viral Video Shows Minnesota Protester Assaulting Federal Officer

Netizens and social media users were horrified upon seeing a video depicting a Minnesota protester throwing an object at a federal officer this past weekend.

The popular @endwokeness X account, which has nearly 4 million followers, shared an 11-second clip of a federal officer instructing journalists and professional photographers to “get back.” A masked person in the crowd then throws an unidentified object at the officer. The video, which took place in St. Paul, had over 650,000 views in its first 13 hours online.

Although the person had not been publicly identified as of publication, Townhall’s Walter Curt located a separate video showing someone seemingly wearing the same jacket and mask holding a sign that read, “CRUSH NAZIS.” As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear whether that person had been arrested.

The responses to both the original video and Curt’s follow-up featured no shortage of outraged social media users. Many called for authorities to identify and detain the individual, though users were divided over how feasible such an effort would be.

Internet, do your thing. Find this rioter in St. Paul who hit a federal officer with a heavy object. pic.twitter.com/btwXxcLPx3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 26, 2026

“St. Paul fam, time to put those detective brains to work,” one user wrote. “But remember, share info with the right channels so justice wins.”

Another argued, “Even if this idiot is identified, no consequence will come to them. We’ve been watching the same movie since Trump came down the escalator.”

Some X users expressed support for President Donald Trump potentially invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow the deployment of active-duty military personnel to Minneapolis, St. Paul, and other Minnesota cities. While Trump has previously suggested he is open to such action, there have been no credible updates indicating that the Insurrection Act has been invoked as of Monday afternoon.

“If this were Republicans doing this to Dems, they’d pull out all the stops to squash all of this in a nano-second,” read one comment. “Continuing to let them do this just encourages them even more.”

Minnesota has been a focal point of anti-ICE protests for nearly two months, dating back to the launch of Operation Metro Surge in early December. According to statements from the Department of Homeland Security, more than 3,000 criminal illegal aliens have been apprehended during that period. DHS has also stated that more than 10,000 illegal immigrants — many of whom had previously been arrested, charged, or convicted of serious crimes ranging from assault to offenses involving children — have been arrested in Minnesota since Trump’s inauguration last January.

When I was in Minneapolis, I heard a number of crazy stories. But near the top of the list: A couple of off duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis. They were doxed and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 25, 2026

Thus far, two civilians have died in law enforcement-involved incidents connected to immigration enforcement activity in Minnesota. ICE agents fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7 after she put her vehicle into drive while he was standing directly in front of the car and another agent had his arm inside the vehicle. ICE and DHS have argued that Good intended to use her vehicle in an act of domestic terrorism.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed in a Border Patrol-involved shooting over the weekend. Homeland Security officials claim that Pretti was armed with a 9 mm pistol and “violently resisted” being disarmed. Minnesota officials have disputed that claim, and videos circulating online show Pretti holding a phone in his hand.

As of publication, it remained unclear how many individuals have been arrested in connection with the anti-ICE protests overall. At least 30 protesters were arrested during the weekend following Good’s death.