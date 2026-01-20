Minnesota Teacher Goes Viral After Heated Classroom Exchange With Student Over ICE Shooting

A Minnesota high school social studies teacher is facing heavy backlash after a viral video showed her engaging in a heated argument with a student about the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

The Libs of TikTok X account shared a video on Tuesday, January 20, of Becker High School teacher Dr. Heather Abrahamson discussing Good’s death with an unnamed student. In the clip, Abrahamson loudly tells the student that the ICE agent was “not in danger” and argues that the agent should have de-escalated the situation. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have both stated that the agent shot Good in self-defense on January 7.

Video footage shows Good putting her car into drive while one ICE agent had his arm inside the vehicle and another agent — the one who fired the fatal shot — was positioned directly in front of the car. ICE and DHS have alleged that Good intended to use her vehicle as a weapon in what they described as an act of domestic terrorism.

Footage also shows Good’s partner taunting and cursing at the agents. NBC News reported last week that federal officials are investigating Becca Good to determine whether she may have interfered with the agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good.

BREAKING: Teacher at Becker High School (@BeckerSchools) in MN, caught ARGUING with a student over the shooting of Renee Good, falsely claiming that the ICE officer “was not in danger” while telling the student “just because you’re alive doesn’t mean you’re intelligent.” The… pic.twitter.com/DjC26gdhjm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

“Just because you’re yelling doesn’t mean you’re winning,” the student said during the exchange.

“Just because you’re alive doesn’t mean that you are intelligent,” Abrahamson responded. Another student can be heard telling the first student that Abrahamson had essentially mocked his intelligence.

Neither Becker High School nor Minnesota Public School District 726 had addressed Abrahamson’s interaction with the student as of publication. The video had surpassed one million views by Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear when the video was recorded, and the broader context of the conversation — including whether the argument occurred during a structured class discussion — remains unknown.

The teacher who argued with and insulted a student over the shooting of Renee Good by ICE is a leftist activist masquerading as an educator. What is @beckerschools gonna do about this? https://t.co/YrXrLMTzz6 pic.twitter.com/koOQ9TJX4I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

Libs of TikTok also resurfaced a Facebook post Abrahamson made in July 2022 in which she accused Becker school board members of attempting to “silence” educators. In the post, Abrahamson claimed the board sought to prevent students from “receiving accurate and honest lessons about the role of racism, gender, and civil rights in our country.”

Earlier that year, Abrahamson — who at the time served as the school’s Gender-Sexuality Alliance adviser — joined students and other faculty members in protests against the school board, accusing it of promoting hate speech and anti-LGBTQ commentary. The board had invited Child Protection League board chair Julie Quist to speak in March 2022. Quist reportedly questioned whether mental health, autism, or peer pressure contributed to an increase in minors identifying as transgender. She also allegedly cited the Bible and referred to transgender identity as a “social contagion.”

The school board invited Quist after some residents objected to OutFront Minnesota, an LGBTQ+ rights organization, addressing students in August 2021. Two school board members, Cindy Graham and Sarah Schafer, resigned the day after Quist’s presentation.