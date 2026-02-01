Trump Responds to Latest Epstein Files Release, Says “It’s the Opposite of What People Were Hoping”

Donald Trump has reacted to the latest batch of Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice on January 30, 2026. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, January 31, the President claimed that the new documents clear him of any connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes.

When asked whether his critics should be “satisfied” with the latest release, Trump said, “Well, they should be,” before going off on author Michael Wolff, claiming he conspired with Epstein to destroy the President’s political career.

“It looked like this guy Wolff, who’s a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me,” he claimed. “And I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping — you know, the radical left,” the President added.

Putting further blame on Wolff, the 79-year-old said, “Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically or otherwise, and that came through loud and clear. So we’ll probably sue Wolff on that.”

The President went on to say he will “certainly” sue Wolff before stating he might even consider filing a lawsuit against the Epstein estate. “That’s not a friend,” he said, in reference to the late financier allegedly plotting against him.

According to the latest Epstein dump, the convicted s— offender allegedly asked Ken Starr to help Wolff with indicting a “sitting president” in 2018. In November 2025, another alleged exchange between Wolff and Epstein revealed the Trump biographer telling the financier he could “help finish” the President by airing dirty laundry on the eve of the presidential election.

Emails from 2015 also showed Michael Wolff allegedly telling Epstein, “If [Trump] says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house … then that gives you valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him.”

The author responded to the emails last November, but did not address his connection with Epstein. Instead, he claimed “perhaps we’re getting close to the smoking gun” in connection with Trump’s relationship with the deceased offender.

One may note that the President shared a public friendship with Epstein in the 1990s, but the duo eventually had a fallout. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and his crimes and has never faced any legal scrutiny over their past friendship.