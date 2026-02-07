Nicki Minaj’s Most ‘Humiliating’ Scandals That Even Her MAGA Ties Can’t Whitewash

Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj is once again facing intense public scrutiny after openly praising Donald Trump, a move that has stunned fans and reignited debate across the music industry. The popular rapper praised Trump and called JD Vance a “role model” for young men last month at the AmericaFest.

After she received immense backlash from her fans who accused her of hypocrisy for supporting Trump despite herself being an immigrant, Minaj took a short break from social media and returned on January 18, 2026, as she took to X (formerly Twitter).

There, she criticized broadcast journalist Don Lemon regarding his coverage of a Minneapolis church disruption involving anti-ICE protesters. Nicki Minaj’s posts included slurs directed at the popular journalist, who was arrested before the 2026 Grammys on January 29.

Shortly afterwards, she posted a brief “Happy New Year” message. In one post, she wrote: “DON [slur] LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU?”

The Grammy-nominated artist also recently attended the Trump Accounts Summit alongside the POTUS and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Dressed in a twisted soft jersey dress with a sleek, long black hairstyle, Minaj praised Donald Trump like no one else at the event.

I think this photo may just break the internet… The greatest President in history, President Trump, and the greatest female rapper in history, Nicki Minaj. God bless the Queen of Rap and Queen of MAGA, @NICKIMINAJ! Follow: @BoLoudon pic.twitter.com/FVur36r65o — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 28, 2026

As her newest political stance dominates headlines, this is not the first time the “Queen of Rap” has grabbed the spotlight for a controversy; her bold fashion choices, upfront nature and explicit songs have caused her trouble several times and dragged her into some high-profile feuds.

One of Nicki Minaj’s earliest viral flashpoints came at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, when she publicly confronted Miley Cyrus during her acceptance speech. Calling Cyrus out on live television, Minaj accused the pop star of criticizing her in front of the media.

“And now back to this b—- that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press – Miley, what’s good?” she said on stage at the music awards.

The “Anaconda” rapper also drew outrage for supporting her brother, Jelani Maraj, after he was charged with r—ing an 11-year-old girl. She paid his bail and publicly expressed her love for him on social media.

“I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will,” she wrote in a post alongside a picture with her sibling. “I do anything to see my brothers smile,” she added.

Nicki Minaj has three siblings, including brothers Jelani Maraj and Micaiah Maraj, along with a younger half-sister. Her brother was convicted in 2017 of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment.

During the trial in 2015, the girl testified against him, saying that she was r-aped by him several times while her mother was at work. Jelani was sentenced on January 27, 2020, to 25 years to life in prison for the crime.

Nicki Minaj shares photo with her brother nearly one month after bailing him out of jail https://t.co/oT41pbvNkK pic.twitter.com/CGOECdqaAL — People (@people) December 31, 2015

Consequently, her feud with rapper Cardi B remains one of hip-hop’s most infamous rivalries. The tension boiled over in 2018 when the two were involved in a physical altercation during New York Fashion Week, where Cardi B reportedly threw a shoe at her when she allegedly said something about her family.

Cardi B breaks the record for the most #1 songs on U.S. Rhythmic Radio by a female rapper, earning her 15th chart-topper on the format and surpassing Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/op4yFts0BL — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) February 1, 2026

Years later, Nicki Minaj said she was “mortified” and “humiliated.” Both popular rappers have been professional rivals and often indulged in online feuds over the years.

Furthermore, Nicki Minaj’s personal life has also fueled controversy. She has faced immense criticism for marrying Kenneth Petty, a registered s– offender who previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kennith Petty on set of Queen Radio yesterday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XWtvP8z0C4 — Minaj’s Corner (@MinajsCorner) March 4, 2023

He had to pay a $55,000 fine in 2022 and was given a year of house arrest and three years of probation, as per PEOPLE Magazine. The couple knew each other as teenagers and attended LaGuardia High School in New York City together.

Years later, they exchanged vows in 2019 and welcomed a son in 2020. Despite all the backlash, Minaj continues to support her husband publicly. In October 2024, Minaj and Petty celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary.

“Love at first sight. Thank you for catching me…every single time,” the “Moment 4 Life” rapper wrote on Instagram in honor of the couple’s milestone.

