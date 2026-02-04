Nicki Minaj Claims Trump Was “Bullied” While Defending Him

Rapper Nicki Minaj has turned out to be a surprise supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump. In the last few months, Minaj has been highly vocal about how much she supports Trump and also attended a U.S. Treasury event last month where she shared the stage with the President.

While many of Minaj’s fans have been disappointed with the rapper’s sudden change of political views, Minaj has stood her ground. Recently, in an interview with Katie Miller, Stephen Miller’s wife, Minaj explained the reason behind her support for Trump.

She said on The Katie Miller Podcast, “When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it. I felt that…a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

After the interview, the rapper assured her fans that they would “love” that episode. It is important to note here that Minaj had previously been a vocal critic of Trump. In a 2016 song, she even sang the line, “Island girl, Donald Trump want me go home.”

However, in November 2025, it became clear that she was turning her support to the president after she praised him for threatening the Nigerian government over the alleged “killing of Christians” there.

Within a month, the rapper spoke highly of the Trump administration while attending a panel of Turning Point USA along with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. Minaj said, “This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them. Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

Minaj’s sudden support for Trump has naturally drawn netizens’ attention, who have largely been critical of the whole alliance. Under a post on X showing Trump and Minaj sharing the stage at the U.S. Treasury event last month, one user commented, “When Trump gets fed up with Nicki, he’s going to have her deported.”

Another one added, “Nicki is looking for a pardon.” A third user chimed in, “Trump has a death grip on Nicki, he’s not letting her go……” One user had a more critical insight as they commented, “We should be at the point of 0 tolerance for political leaders courting celebrities for influence.”

However, there were also comments that applauded Minaj’s turn as one user said, “It’s a breath of fresh air seeing someone already so famous in the music industry, and here she is looking so giddy, fangirling over Trump!” Another one added, “Love Nicki for standing up for her values despite the snakes in her industry that are willing to bite!”

While opinions about her support for Trump remain divided, Minaj herself seems unfazed by the reactions of her fans or netizens as she continues to stand by the President.