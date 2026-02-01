Trump Reacts to Don Lemon’s Arrest, Says It’s “The Best Thing That Could Happen to Him”

Donald Trump thinks Don Lemon’s arrest is “the best thing that could happen” to the former CNN reporter. While speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One on Saturday, January 31, the President reacted to the journalist being taken into custody for allegedly violating federal law in connection with an anti-ICE Church protest in Minnesota.

When reporters asked whether Trump had any knowledge about Lemon’s arrest before he was taken into custody, the President said, “No, I don’t know anything about the Don Lemon thing, but he’s a sleazebag! “Everyone’s known that.”

He further added, “He’s a washed-up… Probably from his standpoint, the best thing that could happen to him. He had no viewers. He was a failure. He was a failed host. And now, he’s in the news. I didn’t know anything about it.”

Trump on the arrest of Don Lemon: He’s a sleazebag… Probably from his standpoint, the best thing that could happen to him… now, he’s in the news. I didn’t know anything about it. pic.twitter.com/ZU8hHSaspD — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2026



The clip of Trump’s reaction was played on CNN This Morning on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Defending his former colleague, host Victor Blackwell said, “Actually, he has a pretty big audience on YouTube and all the social media as well.”

Journalist and professor, Nicole Carr, a guest panelist on the show, also called out the President for saying he did not know anything about Lemon’s arrest beforehand. Citing the celebratory memes the White House shared on social media after the arrest, Carr alleged, “You know about it,” Carr said.

“The White House is posting memes and smart takes about ‘when life gives you lemons.’ It’s like, cut the crap on that,” she added.

Lemon was arrested on January 29, 2026, with allegations of conspiracy to disrupt a church service in Minnesota. The former CNN anchor livestreamed an anti-ICE protest in the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18.

During the livestream, Lemon spoke to protestors and congregants who were present at the church for a worship service when the protest took place. Activists and protestors believed that a pastor associated with the church held a leadership role in ICE.

In the wake of the protest, the US Department of Justice sought to bring federal charges against Lemon, with prosecutors considering a charge under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act).

Lemon claimed he was present at the venue as a journalist, and his attorney argued that the action was protected by the First Amendment.

A federal magistrate judge refused to approve the proposed criminal complaint, citing the government’s failure to provide sufficient probable cause at the time. Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal law enforcement agents on January 29, 2026. He was among the four people arrested in connection with the protest.

The independent journalist was released without bond on January 30, 2026. A large group of supporters cheered for Lemon as he stepped out of the courtroom holding his husband Tim Malone’s hand.

Don Lemon addressing massive crowd of supporters after his release pic.twitter.com/wishCsIDEn — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) January 30, 2026



“I want to thank everybody for their support. It really, it truly means the world to me,” Lemon said, according to The Rolling Stone. “I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now. In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable.”

“Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something I’ve been doing for the last 30 years, which is covering the news,” he shared.

“The First Amendment protects that work for me and for countless other journalists. I stand with them, and I will not be silenced. I look forward to my day in court,” Lemon concluded.