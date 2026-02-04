Nicki Minaj Claims Gavin Newsom Is ‘Obsessed’ With Donald Trump – “The Audacity To Be Playing…”

Nicki Minaj, a self-confessed Donald Trump fan, just did the obvious. She went on to troll the President’s longtime nemesis, California Governor Gavin Newsom. She recently appeared on Katie Miller’s podcast, where she used the scathing nickname that Trump gave Newsom.

Nicki Minaj completely roasted Gavin Newsom over his obsession with Trump. “You’re competing with President Trump, but President Trump is already the president.” The jokes he is making online are only funny to his assistant. “You know, the weirdo.” pic.twitter.com/oWhIGRi4hI — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) February 3, 2026

Attacking Newsom’s repeated jabs at Trump, Nicki Minaj said on the podcast, “With Newsc–, it’s the fact that with everything you said, but then having the audacity to be playing on Twitter, obsessed with [President Donald] Trump, trying to be Trump, trying to be funny when it’s not, and then wanting to roll around in the mud with female rappers or whomever and completely missing the plot.”

Nicki Minaj, who has slammed Newsom time and again, said during the podcast, “That’s the thing. You, you are competing with President Trump, but President Trump is already the president. Get it? He’s already done it twice. He’s won.”

The Anaconda singer continued, “Meanwhile, you are embarking on a journey that will end up being a big, huge failure for him, but still don’t seem to grasp the fact that these jokes that you’re making are only funny to your assistant.”

Nicki Minaj has been taking repeated jabs at the California Governor. At the Trump Accounts Summit last week, she told Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, “He doesn’t want to make a change. Absolutely not. Newsom only wants to be seen. He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life.”

.@NICKIMINAJ on California Governor Gavin Newsom (D): “He doesn’t want to make a change. Newsom only wants to be seen. He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life.” pic.twitter.com/L9w7zMrDWk — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2026

Minaj also occupied a spot on Gavin Newsom’s recent meme offering – a satirical piece on X, mocking Trump, his peace awards, Nicki Minaj, and more. “I can’t believe very talented artists like Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj were snubbed again and will be walking home with zero (0) Grammys. The haters will say they are ‘trash’ artists who are just desperate for attention. Wrong,” Newsom wrote.

Speaking of Nicki Minaj’s appearance at the recently held Trump Accounts Summit, Newsom joked, “They are okay artists who are desperate for attention. Their recent PR ‘performances’ are strong enough to earn a participation prize at minimum.”

Gavin continued in his post, mocking the singer, “Because the Grammys failed, I will be awarding Kid and Nicki the California music participation peace prize (at the Newsom Kennedy Center), a very prestigious award decided by my ‘peace’ board, which I alone appoint. This restores fairness to music.”

I CAN’T BELIEVE VERY TALENTED ARTISTS LIKE KID ROCK AND NICKI MINAJ WERE SNUBBED AGAIN AND WILL BE WALKING HOME WITH ZERO (0) GRAMMYS. THE HATERS WILL SAY THEY ARE “TRASH” ARTISTS WHO ARE JUST DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION. WRONG!!! THEY ARE OKAY ARTISTS WHO ARE DESPERATE FOR… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 2, 2026

Meanwhile, during the same podcast, Nicki Minaj also mentioned why she decided to become a Trump supporter in the first place. “Religious freedom is something that’s very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump… because when I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it.”

“I felt that same, you know, a lot of that bullying in this man’s campaign, and all of the lying. I felt that that had been done to me for so many years, and I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it. And it made me think, I can’t do this anymore,” the singer said during the recent podcast.

Calling it her political awakening of sorts, Nicki Minaj added, “The last thing that really did it was me seeing certain things this recent presidential campaign…and knowing that I could help. Sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into your next calling.”