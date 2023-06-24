Cameron Diaz Is Clueless About Close Friend Jamie Foxx's Health Except 'What She Hears'

Jamie Foxx's sudden hospitalization in April surged the news headlines. However, Cameron Diaz is apparently clueless about Foxx's current health status. The 50-year-old actress is a known "close friend" of Foxx, yet she hasn't spoken to him despite his medical complications.

After she retired from Hollywood in 2018, she had no plans to enter films again. She has done 40 movies in her long career as an actress, but Foxx convinced the actress to a comeback opposite himself in Back In Action. Diaz agreed, and the longtime friends turned co-stars- but not for long.

Also Read: Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Slammed Online for Promoting Products She Doesn't Use

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Scott Gries

The "comeback" movie was already plagued with controversies, but the duo continued to shoot despite them. It was during the filming that Foxx needed immediate medical attention. The details of his health, however, remained unclear to many, including Diaz.

As reported by an insider to Daily Mail, "Cameron has not spoken to Jamie at all and does not know anything other than what she hears." The A-listers were shooting together, and Diaz was done with filming for the most part. According to the same source, she may not visit the film set anymore due to the unfortunate incidents that continued to happen since she "decided to return to her acting shoes."

Diaz is clueless about Foxx and also the fate of their film because of repeated setbacks. "Honestly, she is not sure what is going on with Back In Action and isn't very proud of it, considering there was so much drama even before Jamie was hospitalized."

Also Read: Trolls Call Melissa Gorga 'Most Boring Housewife' as She Denies Rumors of Her Own 'RHONJ' Spin-Off

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elisabetta Villa

On a professional front, the Charlie's Angels actress is not looking up any projects. "Cameron has not signed on for another film and is not currently taking any new scripts," revealed the source, per Daily Mail. The movie seems to have attracted a bad omen as Diaz got into several heated arguments with the Day Shift actor, including other ongoing issues.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Reveals She Turned to Kim Kardashian for 'Business Advice' While Launching Rhode

Their disagreements heightened before Foxx was hospitalized, and Diaz is now struggling with guilt because the longtime friends couldn't resolve their issues before his health deteriorated. "Cameron feels a tremendous sense of guilt now about their quarrels since she has not been able to make amends."

Nevertheless, Foxx is reportedly recovering from his "unknown" health condition. Although the shooting for the film has been completed, the Netflix-funded movie is experiencing major post-production setbacks. Nobody knows what will happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

The film producers are at a standstill since Foxx's medical condition because he was the movie's executive producer. In March, the film set witnessed Foxx's "absolute meltdown," which resulted in him firing multiple people linked to the movie, including an executive producer, two directors, and his own driver.

Other than Diaz, Foxx's other friends have no idea about his current health condition. John Boyega, Foxx's co-star in Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone, recently talked to Entertainment Tonight, addressing the news of Foxx's health issue, "No one has heard from Jamie. I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with. I just wish him all the best."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

More from Inquisitr

RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo Purchases A Breathtaking Mansion Worth $16M in Montecito Estate

Oprah Sells Her Tuscan-Style Villa in Southern California to Jennifer Aniston for Almost $15 Million