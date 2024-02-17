Brandon Jenner is Proud of Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner Despite Not Watching 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashians is an eminent reality television show with over a million fans across the world. While there’s much to be uncovered about the Kardashian family, not everyone is a big fan of the show. That includes the less popular Brandon Jenner: Caitlyn Jenner and ex-wife Linda Thompson’s son. Brandon is better known as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s half-brother. While almost the entire Kardashian family is featured on the show, Brandon opted out from making an appearance. Even though he doesn’t usually watch the show or isn’t the biggest fan of it, he’s still overjoyed about his little sisters Kendall and Kylie.

In a conversation about promoting his show At Home With The Jenners with The U.S. Sun, Brandon was asked whether or not he knew about Kendall and Kylie’s love life. Brandon claimed that he was unaware of who was dating whom, saying, “No, I have not [kept up]. No…” He continued to note that information concerning their lives is still very alien to him. Brandon claimed, “Honestly, so much of that is new to me because I don’t keep up.” However, he insinuated that even though he isn’t a frequent watcher of the show, he does, in a way, keep tabs on his siblings.

The reality star added, “I don’t know. My newsfeed is filled with stuff like that, so I’m not really that privy to who’s dating who or what’s going on.” He went on to note the vibrant differences between their worlds being one of the many possibly primary reasons for not wanting to keep up with their lives. However, Brandon does still have a healthy relationship with his sisters.

When asked about it, he affirmed, “They’re my little sisters, and I’m always going to look out for them and be a big supporter of theirs.” He added, “We try to connect as often as we can, but everybody’s busy. They’re traveling a lot.” All things aside, Brandon has made it crystal clear that no matter what, he’s ‘very proud’ of them.

Brandon has reportedly not met with the rest of the Kardashian clan, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. With his own new show being released, fans have also wondered if it could prompt a shift in family dynamics and finally cause the two families to meet or if things would remain as they are.

Nonetheless, Brandon is reportedly hosting the aforementioned show with his lovely wife, Cayley, and it might feature their three children. He also stated he won't have any problems with letting his own children watch reality TV shows, including his older performances, as reported by US Weekly: "They can watch whatever they want to watch. [We] won’t have rules around that."

The couple presently live in a gorgeous abode with quite a few companions. They have two dogs, 11 chickens, and a pet tortoise! While Brandon is busy with the success of his new show, his two sisters are just as busy as him. While Kylie remains active in the Paris Fashion Week, Kendall is spending time with her gal pals.