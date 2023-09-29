Jennifer Aniston has often been vocal about her fitness journey and is renowned for being dedicated to staying healthy. The actress recently partnered with 'Pvolve' which is a brand dedicated to women's wellness in terms of maintaining their physique. Since joining hands with them, she’s been so much more dedicated to her fitness regime. In a cover interview with CR Fashion Book for their September edition, Aniston shared some hot tips about what precautions and measures she takes to remain a size 2.

The conversation with the magazine began with the interviewer talking to her about her hair and if she’s ever had a haircut that Aniston has regretted in the past. To which the Murder Mystery actress confirms that there certainly was. She also briefly spoke about the hair products she used in the past and lightly touched on her partnership with 'Lolavie'.

Her primary reason was that they “shared my commitment to developing a haircare line that is effective using only the best ingredients possible.” They went on to discuss all the years and efforts poured in to make their brand’s product a resounding success.

Eventually, Aniston was asked the ultimate question, “What do you do to stay healthy and vibrant from the inside out?” to this she stated four specific things that she diligently follows to maintain her waistline. She credits it accordingly to her nutritional intake, staying hydrated through the day, having a good sleep cycle, and lastly, some good old exercise. “I drink a lot of water, move my body, try to eat whole fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can.”

Although the first three for Aniston are doable, she feels that the last category - getting sufficient sleep, is rather challenging for her. But although it is possibly difficult for her to follow it, Aniston acknowledges the importance of having a good night's rest. “That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important. I feel it when I don’t get enough rest,” noted Aniston.

She added another statement of her own which possibly contributes to her mental well-being. “I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head-space,” she confessed. “Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise,” explained Aniston in her unique perspective.

While on the topic of lifestyle, the actress was questioned about her love for her recent endorsement with the aforementioned brand, Pvolve. Aniston deeply expressed her passion and love for the brand and talked about why she believes in it. “Pvolve is a unique approach to fitness that I’m so excited to share with others,” said the Friends actress. She proceeded to gush about the brand and concluded by highlighting, “Whatever your fitness level, it’s a workout where you can truly start where you are.”

