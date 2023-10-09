The View recently returned with an all-new season featuring the usual friendly faces of the hosts from before namely, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro [occasionally]. So far the daytime talk show has already been doing a smashing job of churning out some great episodes and some thoughtful conversations that have made viewers ponder. The recent episode of the show, however, had a rather perplexing moment, as per The Sun.

Image Source: ABC

During a commercial break, the hosts too are allowed to briefly tend to their affairs or simply take a breather before jumping right back into the rhythm of the show. But this time, Behar was still in the middle of “something odd,” even after the shoot resumed. As soon as the break ended, the cameras zoomed back into the bright and friendly faces of the lovely women present. However, while everyone was facing the camera, Behar’s chair was turned around. She appeared to be unaware of the situation and was engrossed in whatever she was doing with her back to the camera.

Image Source: ABC

Thankfully, it was Griffin among the other co-hosts present who took quick notice of this and kindly decided to alert Behar about her cue. Griffin quickly warned Behar by saying, “I didn’t tell you we’re on air,” as gently as possible. As soon as Behar heard this she assumed the position she was supposed to be in. But, was visibly quite surprised and seemed flustered on discovering the ordeal she was in.

Image Source: ABC

However, she did her best to gather her thoughts and greeted the camera which had now focused on her. “Oh! Hello!” she said to viewers in a confident tone. A noteworthy point is how well Behar was able to navigate this possibly “awkward moment”.

This was a possible portrayal of how seasoned the co-host really is in terms of dealing with being caught off guard. Moving on, she wiped off the look of surprise replaced it with a beautiful smile, and proceeded to welcome their guest for the day. “And we’re back with the lovely Anne Hathaway!” said Behar with great joy and pride.

Shortly after, the Devil Wears Prada actress gracefully entered the stage, waved at the audience, and took her seat at the table next to Navarro. Hathaway was on the show to give not just fans of hers but other viewers a brief summary of what her new film, She Came To Me was about.

She offered a precise and detailed anecdote regarding it after a trailer of the upcoming movie was played. Hathaway concluded by elaborating on her experience filming this new endeavor and her thoughts on the script followed by the character she was portraying in the movie.

