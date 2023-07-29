‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Mocked by Co-hosts for Her “Aliens and Ghosts Are Among Us” Comments

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is among those celebrities who have eternally believed in the existence of 'extraterrestrial beings'. And their opinions have further been verified by the recent 'under oath' testimony made by retired Maj. David Grusch confirmed the presence of 'non-human biological beings' during the Congress UFO hearing. Goldberg while touching the topic on Thursday "adamantly insisted to her fellow hosts that 'we are not the only ones in the universe'."

She went on to put forth her views regarding aliens and ghosts 'are among us'. The Emmy award winner further claimed 'there are more things in heaven and Earth than we are aware of', but her co-hosts hilariously trolled her for the obscure comments.

The 'aliens are among us' was one of the 'hot topic' discussions on The View's Thursday episode, a brief clip showcasing the former intelligence official -David Grusch, testifying under oath about his first-hand encounters with secret government operations involving alien technology during the hearing held by the Congress was shared on the episode's special segment. Grusch also suggested that people have been murdered by the US government as part of the conspiracy to keep the knowledge of UFOs confidential.

Soon after watching the clip Whoopi announced - "I don't know why everybody else is so surprised. We're not the only ones in the universe. We're just not." Co-host Sara replied: "I wasn't surprised that we're the only ones in the universe, it's that never should the two worlds meet, the crossover gets me." Rachel admitted: "I'm so pro-cover-up," as veteran co-host Joy tried to divert the conversation - "How about the fact that July is now the hottest month on record in the world. That's something," she blurted out. But Whoopi remained undeterred - "That's not alien, that's us."

Joy then seems to admit - "I subscribe to Neil deGrasse Tyson's philosophy. He says, "Everyone nowadays has a camera on their phone, they can take extraordinary pictures. We would have known long ago if there was indeed alien life on Earth. Just because you see something in the sky and don't know what it is doesn't mean you know what it is".'

The Oscar winner argued over the comments - "I'm going to go against that point a little bit, because, people try to get their shots. They take pictures, and then people say, "What is that?" Well, you take a picture of Nelly, the Loch Ness monster, and people go, "What is that?" and they dismiss it. But here's the thing, there are more things in heaven and Earth than we are aware of and we have to be aware because that is the nature of being an earthling,' she continued. 'It's going to happen. It has happened, and so far we're all right."

Co-host Sara joked - "You guys, she knows, she was in Star Trek." Whoopi ignored her and continued -"Sixty-seven years, I can say I haven't seen any zapping happen. I haven't seen things happen that you see in the movies. So maybe they're not adversaries, maybe they are just trying to get along. Like Casper the friendly ghost!" co-host Joy trolled Goldberg while Sara corrected her - "That's a ghost, not an alien!"

"Do you think they're among us?" Alyssa keyed in the conversation sounding very interested, as Whoopi responded - "Yes, I do believe, I do believe." Referring to another one of Whoopi's roles, Joy joked -"She believes in ghosts also, well she was in the movie Ghost, that's why."

Whoopi went on to reveal - "It's always people who go to my movies and say, "Oh she believes in ghosts!" but they never ask me. Do you? You do, right?" Joy then probed her as Whoopi paused and Sara blurted out: "That means yes!" But Whoopi quickly corrected her - "No, that means I'm not saying yay or nay, I'm staying open."

