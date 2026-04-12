Body Language Experts Decode Melania Trump’s Public Behavior and Gestures

When it comes to Melania Trump, a woman of deliberate stillness, the adage “actions speak louder than words” couldn’t be more true. Although the First Lady has long kept her inner world hidden, body language experts claim that her movements, posture, and facial expressions have been communicating a different story all along.

What do they have to say? It’s quite a bit.

The most striking display is the now-famous “face fall” that was photographed at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. One moment, Melania flashed a wide smile at her husband, but the second he turned away, the smile collapsed like a house of cards. The moment was GIF’d into internet immortality and launched the viral #freeMelania movement.

🚨 MELANIA’S EXPRESSION SHIFTS WHEN TRUMP “FORGETS” HER — AND PEOPLE CAUGHT IT IMMEDIATELY Something shifts for just a second. Now people are replaying it nonstop. What does her face tell you? pic.twitter.com/BqdmQ37uet — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 6, 2026

According to body language expert Patti Wood, speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Melania had been “expecting a moment” of connection, but when it didn’t arrive the way she wanted, her face reflected “sadness mixed with a little bit of anger.”

Then came the hand swats – not one, but two. Melania appeared to pull away from Trump’s hand when he extended it to her on video during the 2017 Tel Aviv welcoming ceremony. Social media users saw Trump struggling to grab Melania’s hand once more as they traveled to Ohio a year later, but Melania seemed to avoid each attempt.

One user wrote on X, “Melania simply doesn’t want to hold this man’s hand (who can blame her). It’s clear and obvious and not the first time.”

The hand-holding itself, even when it happens, is far from a picture of romance. Wood explained that Trump often “pushes her hand down” rather than embracing it, with Melania’s arms going stiff, something Wood described as a “danger response.” A woman who was once “always laughing” at the start of their relationship, Wood noted, now feels “the need to be formally on guard.”

Trump wishes Melania would slap him like Brigette did with Macron, it would mean that Melania actually touched Trump. pic.twitter.com/nlvu06oonG — Sterling (@GreenShades9) April 3, 2026

Compare it to Melania’s body language during the 2019 G7 summit, where she met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Melania’s arched neck, pursed lips, and full-bodied lean toward Trudeau, according to Wood, read as undeniably romantic. This is a stark contrast to the inaugural dance, where she stood rigidly, angled away, and pointed her fingers straight out instead of curling back into Trump’s hold. Wood noted that kind of distancing “typically says, ‘I don’t want to merge with you as a partner.'”

It wasn’t just public events that unraveled the tale. Melania was seen frowning while sitting by herself in the corner of a couch in a 2019 birthday photo that was shared on the White House Twitter account. Wood suggested it was deliberate: “She’s communicating to the world that she’s all by herself on her birthday.” The tight lips, averted gaze – Wood read it as “suppressed anger.”

Yet, it’s not all gloom and doom. At Mar-a-Lago in November 2022, body language expert Judi James noticed something shift. Speaking to Express, James said Melania looked “less rigid” and appeared to be “quietly but slightly in charge of the choreography” – nudging Trump on where to go and when.

Still waters run deep. And in Melania Trump’s case, they’ve been running for decades.