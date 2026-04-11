Bryon Noem’s Videos Praising Kristi Noem Resurface Amid Cross-Dressing Scandal, Netizens React

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, made headlines recently as a Daily Mail report revealed his secret habit of cross-dressing and exchanging messages with adult models.

Following this, some old videos of Bryon praising his wife resurfaced online, which was not taken well by online users, who ended up trolling Noem in the comments section.

In August 2020, Bryon posted a video on Instagram where he was seen standing outside a gym. He praised Kristi Noem in the video and said, “Have a great day, it’s a beautiful day here in Pierce, South Dakota. I’m just gonna go see my wife, cause I like her a lot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Gentleman Bryon Noem (@sdbryonnoem)

Interestingly, two days earlier, Bryon delivered more compliments as he discussed a speech his wife gave a day before.

He said, “Hey, I just wanna say how proud I am of my wife for the speech last night. She’s awesome, amazing in every way, uh, classy, and articulate. I mean, so good. So, um, just wanna say that I’m proud of her.”

As these two clips resurfaced online, internet users did not hold back in trolling Bryon.

An Instagram user @cibunae commented on his post, “You wear those J-cups to the gym???”

Similarly, another user @sticki.bunnn wrote, “Lmao the hypocrisyyyyy.”

Meanwhile, @miguelchangs commented on his other video, “This hits differently now.”

The Daily Mail report alleged that Bryon Noem engaged in a secret online “double life” involving cross-dressing and interactions with women, according to the New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Gentleman Bryon Noem (@sdbryonnoem)

The outlet claimed to have obtained images and chat logs showing the 56-year-old sending photos of himself in feminine attire, including pink hot pants and a tight, flesh-colored spandex top or crop top stuffed with balloons.

He also allegedly shared the images while engaging in role-play involving exaggerated ‘Barbie doll’-like aesthetics, the outlet reported.

However, the report has not been independently verified, and some locals in South Dakota reportedly dismissed the images as possibly AI-generated or fake.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem’s representatives said that she and the family were “blindsided” and “devastated” by the allegations.

Moreover, she described it as a shock, as some reports noted it was portrayed as an “open secret” in certain Washington, D.C., circles despite her public surprise.

The Noems seem to be having a hard time lately, as Kristi Noem was also fired as the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) by President Donald Trump on March 5.

She was the first major Cabinet Secretary to depart in Trump’s second term. The president announced he would nominate Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) as her replacement.

Noem’s ouster capped a tumultuous tenure, which lasted just over a year and was marked by controversy.

She was criticized by both parties over mass deportation efforts, incidents such as the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal officers in Minneapolis this January, and broader management issues at DHS.