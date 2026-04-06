Kristi Noem Skips White House Event Amid Husband’s Controversy — Kash Patel and Others Attend

It was a full house at the South Lawn of the White House for the Easter Egg Roll on Monday. Well, almost a full house. Donald and Melania Trump headlined the annual event, with most of Trump’s family members and close-knit circle in attendance. Among those who skipped the event was Kristi Noem.

2026 White House Easter Egg Roll 🥚🌷🐰 pic.twitter.com/t1EvtDymua — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) April 6, 2026

According to The Daily Beast report, Kristi Noem, 54, was MIA from Monday’s White House event. Noem’s absence at the event comes in the wake of allegations about her husband’s cross-dressing and double life.

The closest Kristi Noem came to addressing the ongoing controversy was through a statement released by her spokesperson that read, “Ms Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

Speaking of the guest list at this year’s Easter Egg Roll hosted by Donald and Melania Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, were in attendance. Alexis Wilkins shared a picture from the event, and she wrote, “WH Egg Roll Festivities.”

WH Egg Roll Festivities ✨💐🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/EAemVINfAq — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) April 6, 2026

Besides Kash Patel and his girlfriend, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is expecting her second child, and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, were also in attendance. The guest list also included White House Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller and his wife, Katie Miller.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, shared moments from the White House festivities on social media and wrote, “The eggs have been rolled.” Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump also documented moments from the event on her Instagram stories.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, along with White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, were at the White House Easter Egg Roll today. pic.twitter.com/iSiMg5kxqR — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 6, 2026

According to the reports backed by images first shared by Daily Mail, Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, allegedly lives a double life involving cross-dressing and online chats with fetish models.

Meanwhile, when President Trump was asked about the ongoing allegations about Bryon Noem, he told The Daily Mail during a phone call, “They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case. That’s too bad. I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it… I just know nothing about it.”

Kristi Noem also featured in headlines last month when she was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Corey Lewandowski during a meeting at the US Embassy in Guyana.

In March this year, Noem was fired as the DHS Secretary by Donald Trump. She has been replaced by Markwayne Mullin, who was sworn in just a few days ago. Kristi Noem’s new role is Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. After signing off from her last role, Kristi Noem wrote in a long social media post, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. I want to thank President Trump for entrusting me to lead the department leading the fight to Make America Safe Again.”

Shedding light on her new role, Noem wrote, “As Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, I will build on the years of national security expertise I forged during my time as Secretary of Homeland Security, Governor of South Dakota, and Congresswoman on the House Armed Services Committee.”