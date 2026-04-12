JD Vance’s Analogy About Wife Usha Jumping Out of a Plane Leaves Internet Confused

Vice President JD Vance delivered an unusual analogy about his wife, Usha Vance, on Wednesday, April 8, while interacting with reporters about a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States.

As the Vice President was about to board Air Force Two in Budapest, Hungary, he spoke with NewsNation and was asked about Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s statement about the ceasefire agreement.

Vance said he found something fascinating about Ghalibaf’s claims, adding, “He said, ‘We refuse to give up the right to enrichment.’”

JD Vance: “You know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement she’s not gonna do that, because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane.” pic.twitter.com/hiD8SSF6yK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

He elaborated using an analogy about his wife and said, “I thought to myself, you know what, my wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane, because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that, because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane.”

He tried to clarify his statement and added, “We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do.”

However, Vance’s analogy did not land well with people on the internet as many of them seemed to be confused by what the Vice President meant.

An X user @Insolent_Bandit wrote, “Trying to understand analogy. Is it just me or others are lost too?”

Similarly, @Meanie3737, another X user, added, “He isn’t good at public speaking. I bet it’s not fun to have a conversation with him.”

Trying to understand analogy. Is it just me or others are lost too ? — Dᴇɴɴɪs Tʜᴇ Mᴇɴᴀᴄᴇ (@Insolent_Bandit) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, an X user @CDROM_99 also wrote, “Why is everything so strange and awkward with him.”

Another X user, @RedfishRoots, mentioned, “What point is he making, other than that he controls his wife?”

Vance said on Wednesday that three different 10-point plans were proposed by Iran before the ceasefire, and added that out of these three, the first one was written by ChatGPT.

The Vice President also said that three different proposals by Iran have led to confusion regarding which plan would form the basis of negotiations, which is expected to take place on Saturday, April 11.

He said, according to CNN, “The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted, and we think, frankly, was probably written by ChatGPT, that was submitted to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner immediately went in the garbage and was rejected.”

NEW: Iran submitted what JD Vance describes as a 10-point proposal that looked like it was written by ChatGPT, which was thrown in the trash. Vance ripped the media for spreading the wrong 10-point proposals. “There are three different ten-point proposals at least that I’ve… pic.twitter.com/Zy9YIlVV7y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2026

Vance added that the third plan, which he had seen on social media, is even more maximalist than the first, adding that the initial proposal was put out by “little more than a random yahoo in Iran.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday agreed on a two-week ceasefire plan proposed by Iran. Iran claimed that the U.S. agreed to the 10-point proposal plan and had agreed to pay for damages caused by the conflict.

However, the United States dismissed Iranian claims of victory in the war.