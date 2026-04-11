Inside Bettina Anderson’s Lesser-Known Life Before Dating Donald Trump Jr.

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. are amid wedding planning, as sources say the venue could be the White House. The two announced their engagement at a White House party on Dec. 15, 2025, while they had already been dating in private for months.

Anderson became a household name after the engagement, though her lavish lifestyle dates back to her childhood. She was born into a privileged family, so dating Trump didn’t suddenly change her lifestyle. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., was the youngest president of the Worth Avenue National Bank when he was 26.

Moreover, her grandfather, Loy Anderson, was president of Congressional Country Club. Anderson grew up with her five siblings in Palm Beach on a luxurious lakefront property. Her home had seven bedrooms and bathrooms, along with a pool and garden. The same house is reportedly available to rent for $150,000 per month now, in case someone wants to experience the same luxury.

Who Is Bettina Anderson, Socialite Engaged To Donald Trump’s Son https://t.co/NCei0ZtJ9Y pic.twitter.com/4Cazrd8kLI — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) December 16, 2025

Apart from growing up in an extravagant home, Anderson also had access to premium education. She started her early education at a private school, Palm Beach Day Academy. The current tuition fee of the school is almost $43,000 per year, requiring her parents to pay thousands of dollars. Furthermore, she went to Columbia University and earned her art history degree from an Ivy League school.

After that, she got a job as a relationship manager at an investment firm. She soon moved into modelling, adding millions to her net worth.

Don Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, revealed her grandfather, Loy Anderson, was president of Congressional Country Club, sharing a photo dated 1954. The club was known to practice racial discrimination. pic.twitter.com/oMt8BRrP6g — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 13, 2025

Her designer outfits, hair and makeup are talked about across social media, whether she attends White House events or Art Production Fund Galas. She has over 125k followers on Instagram, where she shares more about her lavish lifestyle.

She also donates part of her income to charity since she is a part of Project Paradise, a non-profit that she started with her siblings. The organization helps people who are impacted by natural disasters. Earlier, she said, “One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and [be a] steward of the environment.” So, after marrying Don Jr., she may take up more political responsibilities.