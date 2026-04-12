Tiger Woods’ Cheating Scandals That Overshadowed His Golfing Legacy

Tiger Woods is considered a legend in golf, but he has also seen many ups and downs in his life. He began a promising journey in his career when he completed the “Tiger Slam,” by winning all four of golf’s major titles, CNN reported.

However, injuries, numerous scandals and legal issues affected Woods’ career from time to time. After winning the 2008 US Open title, a knee operation put a temporary halt to his fast-moving career.

🚨Tiger Woods’ Dating History 2001–2010 — Married to Elin Nordegren

2010–2012 — Single (post-divorce)

2012–2015 — Lindsey Vonn

2015–2017 — Kristin Smith

2017–2022 — Erica Herman

2023–2024 — Single

2025 — Vanessa Trump….show more pic.twitter.com/OjrvycryEr — (fan) Shedy (@CFCShedy) March 28, 2026

There were multiple cheating allegations that considerably affected Woods in the worst possible way. The National Enquirer broke a story of Woods having an affair with a woman named Rachel Uchitel, while he was married to Elin Nordegren.

According to reports, she confronted him, and he denied the allegations and even made her contact Uchitel, who assured her about the false rumors, as The List pointed out. However, after Woods fell asleep, Nordegren went through his phone only to discover another woman, Jaimee Grubbs.

Nordegren then again texted Uchitel pretending to be her husband, and her replies turned her suspicion into a reality.

As reported by the BBC, in an interview, Nordegren stated, “For the past three-and-a-half years, when all this was going on, I was home a lot more with pregnancies, then the children and my school. I’ve been through hell. It’s hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden – was it a lie?”

Amid this, he was involved in a car accident near his home in Orlando, Florida. He crashed his car into a fire hydrant and was fined $164. The authorities did not charge him with drunk driving, and he came out of the case without any criminal charges.

According to The List, Uchitel also planned to have a press conference, which was later cancelled. Later, she confirmed that she was paid $8 million for her silence.

Not only her, but there were many other women who came forward to talk about their relationships with Woods. Allegedly, Grubbs was paid $150,000 by US Weekly to provide Woods’ voicemails for her.

Michelle Braun even told Inside Edition that she had procured women for Woods. Reportedly, he had paid her almost a quarter of a million dollars, for “Petite, blonde, natural, not overly busty — and girls that partied … in my industry, a girl that was open to doing drugs.”

🚨☎️🇺🇸 #SORRY — Immediately after getting off the phone with President Trump at the scene of the accident, Tiger Woods told close confidante Rob McNamara: “He was very apologetic for what he did last night”, seemingly a reference to Trump’s call with Fox News which occurred the… pic.twitter.com/EX07izZhii — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 3, 2026

Later, in May 2017, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence. He issued a statement, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” as reported by People.

In 2021, Woods got into another major accident, with injuries so severe that doctors reportedly considered amputation, he told Golf Digest.

Recently, Woods was charged with DUI again when he crashed his car near his home in Florida. He stepped away from golf to seek treatment and focus on his health, as reported by The Mirror.