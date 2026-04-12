Bettina Anderson has gained attention as a social media influencer and is now drawing increased public interest because of her relationship. Anderson is planning to marry Donald Trump Jr., to whom she became engaged in December 2025, according to Nicki Swift.

The outlet noted that Anderson’s Instagram profile says: “I’m just your typical stay at home mom…only I don’t do household chores…or have a husband…or have kids,” which might change very soon.

🚨⚡️UNUSUAL After a long relationship and at the age of 48 for him and 39 for her. President Trump has just announced in the White House the engagement of his son Junior to Bettina Anderson and they will marry soon! pic.twitter.com/XKKOM5Ahsg — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) December 16, 2025

Donald Trump confirmed the news of his son’s decision to marry Anderson in a video at the White House. According to The Economic Times, Trump said: “They get along very well, and they are just announcing through me that they’re getting married.”

Anderson’s age difference with Donald Trump Jr. has also drawn attention. There is a gap of nine years between Trump Jr., who is 48, and Anderson, who is 39.

But this is not the first time Anderson has been involved with someone much older than her. Anderson previously dated a billionaire who was 23 years older than she is.

Anderson was engaged to the heir to Wrigley gum, William “Beau” Wrigley Jr., who has a net worth of $3.6 billion. According to Nicki Swift, two years after they dated, Anderson was named the top bachelorette of North Palm Beach, Florida, by The Palm Beacher.

Though Anderson and Trump Jr. are set to marry, a source claimed many think their relationship is for social status. A source told the Daily Mail, “We want to protect the Trump brand and don’t want her close to the family.”

Despite all the controversy, Anderson is reportedly planning to host a bridal shower soon at Mar-a-Lago. The event would be a small and “Enchanted Garden” themed luncheon with around 60 to 100 guests, as reported by Page Six.

A source had told the outlet, “Lots of noses are out of joint who haven’t gotten their invitation. Everyone is scrambling to score an invite.”

Donald Trump Jr. engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson, news announced at White House Holiday party

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed that the proposal took place over the weekendhttps://t.co/UM7WAYXlIN — Gulf News (@gulf_news) December 19, 2025

After their engagement became public, Ivanka Trump told Page Six, “We’re all so excited for Don and Bettina as they start this new chapter together.”

“I’m incredibly happy for both of them…Don and I have always been inseparable, and I have a wonderful relationship and friendship with Bettina. They are fantastic together,” Eric Trump also told Page Six.

Age gap is not a very uncommon aspect in the Trump family, where Trump himself is 79 and his third wife, Melania, is 55. They met in 1998 when Melania was 28, at a party in Manhattan, as reported by Nicki Swift.