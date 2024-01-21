Billie Eilish, the acclaimed Bad Guy singer, recently disclosed a deeply emotional chapter of her life, revealing that her infatuation with Justin Bieber was so intense that it nearly led her to therapy. In the latest episode of her Apple Music podcast, Me & Dad Radio, she delved into the raw emotions tied to her teenage crush on the Canadian pop sensation, Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Also Read: Here's Why a 'Scared' Hailey Bieber 'Cried All the Time' About Having Kids With Justin Bieber

During the podcast, Eilish, then 19, openly admitted to the profound impact Bieber's music had on her, confessing, "I was in so much pain" due to her overwhelming obsession. She recalled watching the music video for Bieber's song, As Long As You Love Me, in 2012, a moment that would trigger intense sobbing sessions. Her mother, Maggie Baird, vividly recounted driving Eilish to a dance studio while playing the song, only to witness her daughter sobbing both on the way there and back. The connection between Eilish and Bieber ran so deep that her mother, Baird, humorously admitted considering therapy for her daughter because of the distress caused by the Bieber obsession. Reflecting on those times, Baird shared, "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," as per Cosmopolitan reports.

Billie Eilish recently talked about Justin Bieber in a recent interview: pic.twitter.com/wtOxLI9ma6 — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) March 27, 2023

Eilish, who had previously spoken about grappling with suicidal thoughts, shed light on the origin of her Bieber obsession, revealing that it began at the tender age of 12. Last year, she expressed empathy for Bieber, acknowledging his resilience and the challenges he faced. The singer even recounted a significant moment when Bieber direct-messaged her, sending a screenshot of a tweet she had sent him years earlier. Their connection deepened further when they eventually met and collaborated on a remix of Eilish's hit, Bad Guy, in July. Bieber, now married to Hailey Baldwin, spoke openly about his desire to shield Eilish from the harsh realities of fame, saying, "It has to be natural, right? I just kind of let her do her thing. I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through," reported The U.S. Sun.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: Fans Are Thrilled to See Justin Bieber’s Father Acknowledge His Son in This Way

In a more recent revelation on her Apple Music show, she clarified that her tears were not solely tied to Bieber's music, stating, "There was a period where I cried every single day of my life when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day, I cried." However, she proudly announced that she has emerged stronger now, is crying less, and is finding greater happiness in her life. Now, as an artist who not only met her teenage idol but also collaborated with him, Eilish has transformed her once-painful obsession into a source of inspiration and artistic connection.

More from Inquisitr

Fans Are Concerned as Hailey Bieber Posts Somber Selfie Amid Divorce Rumours With Husband Justin Bieber

Check Out Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber To Benny Blanco