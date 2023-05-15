Kris Jenner Draws Criticism Over Papa John's Ad, Claims to Be Mastermind Behind Latest Pizza Collab

Kris Jenner is once again in the hot seat, this time over an advertisement. In the ad, the 67-year-old claimed to be the mastermind behind Papa John's Pizza and Cool Ranch Doritos' Papadia collaboration. The reality TV star and businesswoman has faced criticism from fans who have called out her involvement in the project as questionable and sparked debates about the legitimacy of her endorsement.

In the advertisement, Jenner donned a pink suit over a black top and sat behind a counter with a cooked Cool Ranch Papadia alongside boxes of the product and bags of Cool Ranch Doritos in front of her. "I know a thing or two about creating a brand. And I'm here to tell you that this new amazingly delicious idea for the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia was all mine," she said in the clip.

As per Daily Mail, Jenner went on to describe how she allegedly came up with the idea for the product while driving past a Papa John's restaurant and eating Cool Ranch Doritos from her purse. "I immediately stopped the car, called my kids, and said, "Your mom just came up with the best idea ever." She added, "And here we are."

However, fans were quick to point out the implausibility of Jenner's story, with some going as far as to call the advertisement a "hostage video." Some fans accused Jenner of lying about her involvement in the collaboration, suggesting that she was simply paid to promote the product. "I feel like it should be illegal to lie about something like this. Just tell us they offered you a lot of money to promote. We all (the non-gullible) know that's exactly what happened," one commenter wrote.

Fans of Kris Jenner quickly took to the comment section of the advertisement to express their doubts and criticisms. One individual remarked, "Kris, respectfully, I’ve seen hostage videos more convincing than this." Another person joked, "Anyone believe this? I’ve got a bridge to sell you in London," while a third expressed disbelief, asking, "what is this story? kris have you ever eaten doritos in your life lmao."

Another fan playfully teased, "Kris I love you so much but I don’t see you eating Papa John’s or Doritos." Someone else took a sarcastic tone, quipping, "Can she get an Oscar, I believed the 'whole' story hahaha." One follower asked if it was April Fools' Day again, wondering if they had lost track of the calendar. Another commenter stated emphatically, "Ain’t no way @krisjenner eats Doritos!"

Despite the backlash, the official Papa John's account chimed in with a positive comment, writing, "The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia is doing amazing, sweetie!" This response seemed to validate Jenner's claims, but many fans remain skeptical.