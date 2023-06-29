Amber Heard Gets Praised For Her 'Resilience' by Co-Stars & Director of New Film Post Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard, the 37-year-old actress, received praise from the director and co-stars of her film In the Fire during the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy. Director Conor Allyn expressed his happiness that despite the "awful" experience Heard went through, it did not change her as a person. In a defamation trial last spring, Heard was involved in a legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which largely favored Depp with a 60-40 verdict as per PEOPLE.

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere of In the Fire, Allyn lauded Heard, saying, "She's still the shining light...and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well, I can't imagine it." Luca Calvani, Heard's co-star in the thriller, echoed Allyn's sentiments, acknowledging the ordeal Heard faced and praising her resilience and courage. Calvani recognized her incredible journey and stated that she could teach everyone a few things about overcoming adversity. He described Heard as a star who possesses a captivating charm and shares her light with others, creating a connection with everyone on set.

During the premiere, Heard graced the red carpet wearing a long black dress cinched at the waist with a belt. She sported tight curls falling around her shoulders and bold red lipstick. Talking about In the Fire, Heard emphasized that it is a beautiful movie about the profound power of love and its ability to transcend boundaries. She expressed her belief in the overwhelming force of love and its creation. This premiere marked Heard's first public appearance promoting a film since the conclusion of the defamation trial. Following the recent news of the $1 million settlement she paid to Depp and the charities to which he will donate the money, Heard was spotted smiling while out in Madrid. She clarified that the settlement was not a concession and asserted that there are no restrictions or gags on her voice moving forward.

Depp's film Jeanne Du Barry, his first since the trial, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and is also scheduled to be screened at the Taormina Film Festival. The 69th Taormina Film Festival began on June 23 and will run through July 1. Amidst the festival's events, Amber Heard received recognition and support from the director and co-stars of In the Fire, applauding her strength and unwavering spirit despite the challenges she has faced. The actress continues to pursue her career and advocate for her voice to be heard.

