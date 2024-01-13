Biden's Campaign Fires Back at Trump's 'Economy Crash' Remark: 'He Doesn't Give a Damn About People'

In a feisty response to former President Donald Trump’s recent comments expressing hope for an economic crash in the country within the next 12 months, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign released a scorching criticism, asserting that Trump’s statement reveals a lack of concern for the American people. Julie Chávez Rodríguez, campaign manager for Biden, said in an unfiltered manner, “Donald Trump should just say he doesn’t give a damn about people because that’s exactly what he’s telling the American people when he says he hopes the economy crashes."

Rodriguez continued, "In his relentless pursuit of power and retribution, Donald Trump is rooting for a reality where millions of Americans lose their jobs and live with the crushing anxiety of figuring out how to afford basic needs.” Trump’s remarks came during an interview with former Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs on Mike Lindell’s Lindell TV. The twice impeached ex-prez referred to the economy as 'fragile' and added, "...when there’s a crash — I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover, the one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover.” (Hoover was the president during the Great Depression.)

As per The Hill, the Biden campaign grabbed the opportunity to underscore what they perceived as Trump’s lack of empathy, contrasting it with President Biden’s determination and passion for the American people. Rodríguez emphasized Biden’s approach, stating, “On day one, he got to work fixing the economic crisis Trump left behind by helping to create over 14 million jobs, including bringing back hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs and lowering costs for families. The bottom line: President Biden wakes up every day working and rooting for the American people. Donald Trump spends every day worried about himself.” This is despite polling data highlighting that voters do not give Biden credit for the improving economy the campaign focuses to counter this narrative.

Former president Donald Trump admits the economy is doing well under President Biden, and says he hopes it crashes.



As per CNN, the Biden campaign viewed Trump’s comments as an opportunity to reinforce their economic duel, especially as they struggled with voter agitation over the incumbent President’s handling of the economy. While Trump has tried to sharpen his economic arguments against Biden, the Biden campaign tried to cash in the moment as a golden ticket to their achievements and draw a clear contrast.

The focus on the economy becomes significant in light of Biden's challenge in getting voters to credit his administration for improving economic conditions. Despite positive signs such as cooling inflation, lower gas prices, and rising wages, the Biden campaign acknowledges the need for time to translate these economic bright spots into broader public perception.

As the 2024 election approaches, the Biden campaign appears determined to shape the narrative around Trump's economic stance, portraying it as a disregard for the welfare of the American people. The clash over economic visions is poised to be a central theme in the upcoming political landscape, with both campaigns positioning themselves to gain an edge in the eyes of voters.

