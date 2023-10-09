Pennsylvania Voters Respond to a Donald Trump-Joe Biden Rematch Possibility in 2024 Elections

In an intriguing exploration of voter sentiment, NBC News delved into the minds of some Pennsylvania voters who express a strong preference for casting their vote for Joe Biden, even if he were hypothetically 'dead', over choosing former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 rematch. The insightful perspective was unveiled in a recent report that can be viewed on NBC News.

The NBC news anchor shares with the panelist saying, "If we look at the current polling, it seems like it is very possible there will be a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump. How many of you, and just raise your hands are excited by a rematch between President Biden and Donald Trump?" To which none raised their hands and nodded in disagreement. A panelist, Al, chimed in saying, "'Depressed', is a better word." The anchor asks, "Depressed, why?" He continues by saying, "I think Biden is approaching senility, if not already in the middle of senility." He adds, "And running the greatest country in the world in my humble opinion is not the job of a senile person."

Asking about views on Trump, another panelist disclosed that their moral compass would dwindle and they may not be able to choose one amongst both of them. The reporter continued the discussion by asking, "Do you know, who would you vote for if there were a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump?" Michael Harcum, a Pennsylvania swing voter, remarked, "I am confident that I know." He further adds, "As Al mentioned, it would not be a happy or proud vote. It would be the lesser of two evils." Another panelist Scott Young, joined the conversation affirming that he would also vote for Biden.

“If it’s a Biden and Trump race, I would vote for Biden even if he was dead. And I’m a Republican.”

When the reporter inquires if he would do so with enthusiasm, he denies it and says, "No, like Al I share concerns about age. It's just a fact that he seems capable and has the vitality to continue to do his job." Further strengthening his argument he shared, "I just feel that Trump has disqualified himself from office because of his behavior from the election since January 6 onward and I would never vote for him."

When asked by the news anchor if there was any possibility they would skip voting on election day, Al retorted, "I love American democracy. If it's a Biden and Trump race. Then I would vote for Biden, even if he was dead." The report captures the unique perspectives of Pennsylvania voters and their unwavering support for the Democratic candidate, Biden. Despite the hypothetical scenario presented by the interviewer, where Biden is considered 'dead', some voters adamantly express their preference for the late president over choosing Trump again in the upcoming elections.

