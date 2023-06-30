Kim Cattrall Reveals The One Condition Behind Her Return To 'Sex And The City' Reunion

And Just Like That, Samantha Jones is back!

Although Kim Cattrall's cameo in And Just Like That may be brief, it promises to be fabulous. In a recent appearance on The View, acclaimed actress Kim Cattrall revealed details about her unexpected comeback in the second season of Max's Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That. One month after confirming her return to the Sex and the City universe, Kim Cattrall appeared on The View to provide further insights into her decision to finally accept the offer to join the Max reboot. While promoting her new Netflix workplace comedy Glamorous, Cattrall shared additional details about her highly anticipated cameo on The View, reported Decider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green

During her appearance on The View, Kim Cattrall sat down with Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin for a discussion. She revealed that she agreed to be a part of And Just Like That on the condition that she could reunite with renowned stylist Patricia Field, who worked on the original Sex and the City series. "It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm… Let me get creative,' One of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it, and we did," Cattrall said.

As per LA Times, having worked as a costume designer on several fashion-focused shows and films like ABC's Ugly Betty and The Devil Wears Prada, Patricia Field is well-known in the industry. She had a longstanding role as a designer for Sex and the City and its subsequent movie spinoffs. “She knows my body really well. We spend a lot of time together — me clothed and unclothed, And she knows what’s right for the characters. She really changed how all of us really dress," Kim said.

.@KimCattrall speaks on her scene in the new season of 'And Just Like That...' where she reprises her iconic role as Samantha and tells @TheView: "It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Sam3mX9b81 — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2023

In regards to And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall caused a stir earlier this month with the surprising announcement of her appearance, which both shocked and delighted fans worldwide. Sources reveal that Cattrall filmed her dialogue on March 22nd in New York City, without interacting or communicating with the series' stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King. According to a report from Radio Times, Kristin Davis, known for her role as Charlotte in the series, shared her thoughts on Kim Cattrall's return to the show, stating: "I don't know that there's a closure or resolution, necessarily. Those are, like, kind of big things that I don't know that we were going for. We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she's a great character."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Callister

Michael Patrick King, the director and writer of Sex and the City and executive producer of And Just Like That, speculated in the past that there must have been something "magical" that transpired to convince Kim Cattrall to join her cameo role. "I did not start this season thinking Samantha would ever appear in the show. Now, my Samantha has always been in And Just Like That. And in actuality, the audience saw Carrie texting with her and she sent flowers [in season one]. And in my writer’s sense, when I’m away from the screen, they’re calling and seeing each other. I know Kim said that she’d hung up the Samantha wardrobe, and then some magic happened behind the scenes because all of a sudden, there was a possibility of it happening. And I think, I don’t know, something about the 25th anniversary, the fans have always asked for Samantha and something happened where all of a sudden I was like, “Well, maybe if it’s a possibility, I can come up with a small beautiful little treat," King explained to The Hollywood Reporter a few days ago.

