Benny Blanco's Pickle Pedicure: Honoring Girlfriend Selena Gomez's Favorite Snack

Benny Blanco, also known as Benjamin Joseph Levin, unveiled his latest self-care endeavor. It is inspired by none other than his girlfriend, Selena Gomez's affinity for a particular snack. We can see it on the Instagram post shared by nail technician @nailedbytav. Blanco showcased his fresh pedicure intricately adorned with nods to Gomez's favorite pickle brand. Both of Blanco's big toes proudly displayed the logo of Best Maid Pickles. It is the beloved Texas-based brand favored by Gomez. As for the rest of his toes, they featured meticulous nail art resembling the iconic green spears, as per People.

Supporters reacted enthusiastically to Blanco's dedication to 31-year-old Gomez. One user said, "This guy is committed af," while another said, "They are couple goals😂😂😂😂." Such a good job!!! I love that those are her favorite pickles he committed asf if u ask me. Love that for my queen," another person wrote. Prior to his most recent appearance, Blanco posted on TikTok about the pickled treat he made for Gomez on Valentine's Day. In the video, Blanco describes how he placed an order with Best Maid Pickles, and the package reached California just in time for their vacation from Texas. He recorded his pickle-frying process, mentioning that he even mixes in Sprite! Blanco wrote, "Fry pickles and get laid," as the TikTok's caption.

In addition, Blanco honored his lover by posting a picture of the Wolves singer grinning while seated in the back of a car, sporting a fuzzy coat and a white scarf around her head. "💜 my valentine," the producer wrote. In the meantime, the actress from Only Murders in the Building celebrated her first Valentine's Day with 35-year-old Blanco by posting a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story. Gomez is seen cuddling up to Blanco in the picture, sticking her tongue out while giving him the peace sign. And Blanco put his fingers to his lips and gave a V-sign back. The Emmy nominee captioned the photo, saying, "🤍 I love you."

The couple called each other their "bes fwend" on Instagram Monday, and that was before they shared their Valentine's Day photos.Gomez wrote, "My bes fwend," alongside a collection of pictures she posted of the two snuggling. "Das my bes fwend," Blanco replied in the comments section.

On Thursday, singer-actor Gomez dropped her most recent track, Love On, as per Yahoo! Greg Ohrel, a French director, honors Paris, the City of Love, in this video. Selena, who is presently dating record producer Blanco, sings a flirty song about getting her love on. Earlier in December, Gomez made their relationship known to the world by declaring on Instagram that "he is my absolute everything in my heart" and "the best thing that's ever happened to me."