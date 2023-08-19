‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Tells Fiance David Woolley to Accept Her With Janelle as a Package Deal

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown are out of their plural marriage with Kody Brown and haven't been happier. Despite ending the polygamous relationship, the two still consider each other the 'Sister wives.' The two women are inseparable, and Christine, 51, warns her fiance, David Woolley, 59, she comes in a "package of two."

The former Sister Wives stars have officially separated from Kody. While Christine has moved on with her fiance, Janelle is single and at peace. The 51-year-old announced her divorce in 2021 and relocated with her and her ex-husband's youngest daughter, Truely Brown, to Utah, per Entertainment Tonight.

She shared with PEOPLE, "I say I'm straight-up divorced. I love that title. I love saying I'm divorced." Janelle, however, refrains from using that term. Woolley is now a part of their large family, and Christine's fellow wife, Janelle, has approved of him already. The TLC star spoke highly of Woolley, "He's a really great guy."

As to how the two met? Christine revealed she stumbled upon him on a dating app, and their communication started in October 2022. After taking their own sweet time to be sure, they went public with their relationship after Valentine's Day, followed by an engagement announcement in April 2023.

The reality star gushed over his new fiance, "He's really, really just the best guy I know, by far. He's amazing." She also elaborated on her equation with him and how they "clicked" instantly, "We just clicked really, really well. On our second date, I realized we had something really, really special."

Christine also admitted she was initially concerned about how they would blend the two families together. Woolley also has a village of eight kids and many, many grandkids. He's also really close to his extended family members. She, too, let all the cards open in front of him regarding who meant what to her.

"I told him, I have a lot of kids, and I have a sister wife," Christine told a news outlet during an interview. She clarified her equation with Janelle, "And everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me, and all of her children come too. There's not just me. And he was like, 'OK,'" per OK Magazine.

She explained, "He knew about polygamy enough; he understood it. We just clicked, and it was easy. He gets me so well. And he understands. He doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me because it's a lot, fairly complicated." Despite so many intricacies involved in the Brown family, Christine wondered if she could ever lead a simple life.

She added, "I didn't know I could have a simple life," adding that her relationship with Woolley is surprisingly "simple." Her bond with fellow 'sister wife' Janelle, she said she's extremely proud of her and her "single status." Christine also boasted about the 54-year-old and her life decisions.

"I would be proud of Janelle if she stayed with Kody too, just because the choices she makes are right for her 100 percent," praised Christine. I just wanted to see her happy and living whatever life she chose for herself. I mean, on the outside. On the inside I was always like, 'Girl! There's a whole, huge freaking world out there that we knew nothing about.'"

Janelle declared herself separated. "For me at this point in my life because my marriage is over and I'm no longer a part of a plural family. It means I have the infinite ability to choose what my next chapter looks like, to redefine myself, recreate myself, transform into whatever I want to be."

