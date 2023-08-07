When Jennifer Lopez Turned Down a Boyfriend’s Demand to Get Botox at 23: "Wonder What Would’ve Happened"

Jennifer Lopez is a multi-talented singer, actress, and dancer who has enthralled audiences over the years with her unmistakable talent and ageless beauty. Many people might not be aware that Jennifer's road to maintaining her natural beauty wasn't always as easy as it appears on the red carpet.

According to a 2020 report by E! News, Lopez shared an honest story about a turning point in her skincare journey. Jennifer declined her then-boyfriend's suggestion to undergo Botox at the tender age of 23. In an exclusive interview with Elle, the superstar recollected, “I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy. He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. My dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, ‘If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you’re young right now, and it’s going to be great.’ And he’s like, ‘But the sunscreen is the thing.’"

Lopez stated, And then I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. And she said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.” I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right?"

She added, "And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, “Yeah, you should start it. I do that.” I was like, no, thank you. And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today."

Lopez's clarity has led her to make a choice that will define her aim of preserving her natural beauty. Even though cosmetic surgery and injectables are common in the entertainment world, Lopez's unique skincare routine is based on simplicity and authenticity. The 51-year-old star highlighted the importance of a healthy and consistent skincare routine, centered on sunscreen and nourishing products, as she was getting ready to launch her own cosmetics line, JLo Beauty.

She said, “One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day. We developed a sunscreen you can wear every single day as your day moisturizer, and that is going to protect you more than anything.

She further said, "That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from the time I was 22 years old.” Lopez also attributes her youthful appearance to daily affirmations and positive thoughts in addition to skincare. She firmly thinks that one's outside beauty is a reflection of one's inner beauty.

