The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted on September 8, 2003, and ran for 19 successful seasons before ending on May 26, 2022. One of the many superstars who ended up appearing on the well-known talk show numerous times was Justin Bieber, who was also Ellen's favorite. The Baby hitmaker made 26 guest appearances on the prestigious daytime talk show. When Bieber made his television debut on the program in season seven on November 3, 2009, he was just 15 years old. He delivered a breathtaking performance of his well-known song One Time. Since Ellen uploaded the archival footage to YouTube with the subtitle "Never Before Streamed" Season 7, the interview has become popular once more.

In the video, Bieber talks about his modest beginnings and how he became an instant hit on YouTube with 80 million views. However, Scooter Braun, his manager told Forbes in 2011 that his original videos had only 70,000 views on YouTube and not 50 million. "I signed Justin and Asher Roth when they weren’t popular online. I signed Justin when he had 70,000 views on YouTube, not 50 million. I signed Asher Roth when he had 60 friends on his MySpace. So the answer is absolutely because I did it with these two. My philosophy was that you could build them online. I’m not someone who jumped in and said, “Look at what they have, let me chase them.” This is something that we built from the ground up together. Asher Roth lived on my couch for six months to build up a following. With Justin Bieber, I moved him and his mother to a townhouse a block away from me," Braun revealed about Bieber's early days.

Braun had also mentioned back then that the Sorry hitmaker hated doing interviews, "Justin didn’t sign up for this to do photo shoots and interviews. It’s actually his least favorite thing. He likes to perform, hang out with his fans, and be in the studio. There is only so much time in a day and we work very hard to make sure that he has the off time to remain a kid." His manager also explained that Bieber became an overnight star due to social media, "He has become a worldwide phenomenon. You look at so many other acts and they become big domestically and it takes them 2-3 years to start breaking into other markets around the world. Justin went #1 in 17 countries around the world. He went top 10 in 10 more countries. He is the #1 album in Brazil and India; these are places he’s never been to. The reason why is social media. Kids spend more time on there than anywhere else and Justin lives in that space."

Braun also commented on Bieber's work with prominent musicians like Usher and Ludacris, which Bieber is seen discussing on the Ellen show: "If you find a video online of Asher Roth and Ludacris, you’ll see a little kid sitting behind them during their conversations. That’s Justin Bieber at thirteen. That was when I started developing him."

