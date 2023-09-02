When Kim Kardashian Unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram For Her Flirtatious Chat With Pete Davidson

Renowned for her adeptness at employing the "block and delete" feature on Instagram, back in 2022, Kim Kardashian again demonstrated her prowess by unfollowing Miley Cyrus on the social media platform. The act was followed by Miley Cyrus' reported flirty interaction with Kardashian's then-partner, Davidson.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

According to The Independent, the SKIMS founder's social media maneuver came to light after the rumors of Cyrus engaging in playful banter with Davidson raised the eyebrows of netizens everywhere. However, Kardashian's move has been considered to be consistent with her past behaviors, where she has exhibited her disdain by removing those who may pose a perceived threat or discomfort to the entrepreneur. While Kardashian's 'unfollow' may have shielded her from Cyrus' content, it appears that the pop sensation is unperturbed by the situation and continues to follow Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

This action taken by the mother of four and reality television star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was not ignored by her followers, much like everything else that she does. Fans pointed out the delicate nature of the situation as they managed to trace the narrative back to a New Year's Eve special for NBC, in which both Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus participated. Reports emerged suggesting that Cyrus had engaged in flirtatious behavior with Davidson during the event. Cyrus made her way from the stage to the sofa, where Davidson sat, while singing: “All I know is that it should have been me. Pete, how did you do this to me?” reported Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The link-up rumors between the two celebrities led to questions being pointed at the budding relationship between Kardashian and Davidson. The New Year's Eve special also led to another viral event as Cyrus faced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that she handled modestly. The incident involved her top slipping off as she improvised by donning a red blazer with nothing underneath. This unanticipated occurrence swiftly captured the public's imagination, with many people even calling the incident "wild."

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

However, Kim Kardashian appears to have interpreted these events with a different lens. Her decision to unfollow Miley Cyrus shortly after the risqué performance suggests a sense of discomfort or displeasure. Kim's involvement with Pete Davidson was deemed serious as she unfollowed the Flowers hitmaker. It also seems like Ye's ex made sure that her message was sent across as she was not comfortable with the rumors between them. Fans and followers were then left speculating if Cyrus is emblematic of the complexities that arise in the digital age. Tabloids and speculations only make it worse for celebrities, where simple interactions can seemingly be fueled with tales that can sever cordial relations. Whether the tiff remains between them is unknown today as Davidson and Kardashian parted ways one year after seeing each other.

