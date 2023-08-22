Donald Trump Planning to Surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday for His Indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has declared on his Truth Social platform that he will be turning himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday. Trump, who is running for re-election in 2024, has decided to surrender in front of the authorities in Georgia in connection with his indictment. "I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," he wrote on Truth Social. As per Reuters, he also called out his indictment as a politically motivated strategy to derail his re-election campaign. As per CNN, the date for Trump's apparent surrender to be processed on charges to overturn the 2020 election was set during negotiations between his lawyers and the Fulton County district attorney's office on Monday. Trump's consent bond and release conditions were also discussed during the high-level meeting.

Trump's former personal lawyer John Eastman is also set to surrender before the Fulton Trump's former personal lawyer, John Eastman, is also set to surrender before Fulton County authorities on Wednesday. Eastman is already being tried for disciplinary proceedings in the State Bar of California, and he will be losing his license to practice law in the state. "Based on the recent email exchanges between and with the parties, the court is willing to make certain changes in this week's trial schedule in order to accommodate Dr. Eastman's surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, which the court understands will take place on Wednesday, August 23rd," Judge Yvette Roland stated in a court order on Monday. It has been reportedly expected that all 18 co-defendants of Trump who have been charged in a 98-page Georgia indictment will be turning themselves in for arrest and processing before the Friday noon deadline. Trump's 18 co-defendants have been charged with a total of 41 criminal counts in connection with aiding the political leader to overthrow the voting results during the 2020 election.

Trump is facing the fourth indictment in his political career; he is already facing another indictment in Washington federal court. The pending case accuses the businessman of resorting to illegal means in order to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A special trial has been requested by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith in January; however, the date has yet to be set for the hearing.

The former 45th president of the United States had pleaded 'not guilty' to all the criminal cases against him; he has regularly termed the indictment trials "witch hunts" to popularly damage his political image before he starts his campaigns to be re-elected into the White House. In Georgia, Trump is all set to face a $200,000 bond, and he is obligated by legal orders not to post threatening social media messages. A bond agreement was signed by Trump's attorneys and the Fulton County district attorney on Monday stating these terms and conditions. The security of Fulton jail in Atlanta has been beefed up before the impending political surrenders, the local sheriff's office said. Trump, however, continues to attack District Attorney Fani Willis online; he called her out as "radical left" and "corrupt." Trump's surrender comes right after the first Republican primary presidential debate that he is expected to skip.

