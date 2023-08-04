‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace’s 14th Birthday After Regaining Custody With Heartfelt Post

Jenelle Evans is a proud mama as her oldest son, Jace, celebrates a big milestone! Jace Evans has outgrown his reality TV star mother in height in addition to turning 14 years old. The former Teen Mom 2 actress posted two images of herself and Jace standing side-by-side on Instagram on August 2 to celebrate her son's big day. The adorable photos depict the high school student, now several inches taller than his mother!

"14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE! Happy Birthday to Jace! You’re growing into a such polite young man. I’m happy as long as you’re happy," Jenelle captioned the adorable pictures. Jace is seen wrapping his arm around his mother in the pictures while grinning widely and flaunting his longer hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Jace's birth in 2009 was documented in Jenelle's episode of 16 and Pregnant. She shares Jace with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, who is no longer in her life. Early in Jace's childhood, Jenelle relinquished custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans. In the years that followed, she struggled on and off TV to reclaim custody. Jenelle said that she had reclaimed custody of Jace this past spring.

The former Teen Mom actress, 31, celebrated receiving full custody of her 13-year-old son Jace in March and documented the special event on Instagram and TikTok, per PEOPLE. "#MyHappyEnding ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks, everyone for the support! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you, Mom," she captioned the video.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Set to Sam Smith's song, Stay With Me, Jenelle can be seen signing documents and stating that Barbara is "completely fine" with the choice and the court's decision. "She's like, 'I'm ready to have my freedom. I'm ready to go on a cruise.' And she and her friend have a cruise already planned." After then, Jenelle turns to face the camera while displaying the official documents, tears running down her cheeks. "It's done. It's done," she said through tears.

Eason was previously let go by MTV in 2018 when he sent out homophobic tweets, but after he shot and killed their family dog for attacking their kid in the face, Jenelle was also sacked from Teen Mom 2 in 2019. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

Amid the incident, she briefly lost custody of her kids, and she and Eason eventually got back together. “Jenelle and David are definitely together and things between them are great They’re a happy family and they are completely fine,” according to a statement given to US Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

