Beatles Legend Paul McCartney’s Old Nickname For Trump Resurfaces 

The Beatles icon Paul McCartney has criticized Donald Trump on multiple occasions, from releasing a song inspired by the president to mocking his dancing.

In an interview, he gave Trump a pointed nickname, calling him a “mad captain.” The legendary musician composed a song during Trump’s first presidency titled “Despite Repeated Warnings,” which appeared on his 2018 album Egypt Station.

Some of the lyrics include: “Despite repeated warnings of dangers up ahead, the mad captain won’t be listening to what’s been said,” and “those who shout the loudest may not always be the smartest.”

Paul McCartney uses song on new album to attack Donald Trump: ‘We’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat’ #MadCaptain https://t.co/Ww9YlMkWv2 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 20, 2019

He also added, “Grab the keys and lock him up,” suggesting it as a way to respond. During the album’s promotion, he called Trump a “braggart.” In interviews and on Truth Social, Trump often speaks at length about his views.

McCartney said the song addresses the threat of climate change and Trump’s stance on the issue.

He also described the president as “not the smartest.” He added, “We’re faced with the political situation, particularly in the U.S., where a braggart has been in charge and seems quite unstable, to say the least.”

Trump dismisses global warming: “Your global warming is war. Your global warming is gonna be nuclear weapons … [but] they talk about an ocean that’s rising which will give you slightly more beachfront property if it happens.” pic.twitter.com/TfEPrNPQRN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2024

Trump has repeatedly dismissed global warming and environmental concerns. He has described rising ocean levels as part of a “Green New Deal scam.” He also joked that rising ocean levels could “give you slightly more beachfront property” and has called climate change “the greatest con job ever,” while criticizing the United Nations over its predictions.

Recently, the Trump administration also moved to limit certain wind energy development projects in the U.S.

McCartney also noted that Trump has called climate change a “hoax.” He questioned, “How can a person get away with some of the things he says?” In an interview, he explained the song: “[The song] basically says, ‘Occasionally, we’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on, and he is just going to take us to the iceberg, despite being warned it’s not a good idea.’” He added that while the song references Trump, it also reflects broader concerns about similar figures.