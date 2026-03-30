Usha Vance Claims ‘Not a Hat Lady’ After MAGA Hat Question — But Her Fashion History Disagrees

Second Lady Usha Vance occupied a top spot on the list of headlines on Monday after her interview with NBC anchor Kate Snow aired. Snippets from the recent interview also started doing the rounds on the Internet, a MAGA question and Usha’s response to it, in particular, caught the attention of netizens.

Q: Do you own a MAGA hat? Usha Vance: Um… I don’t really own any hats. I think I have a, uh, a Disneyland hat, I wanna say. Not a hat lady. pic.twitter.com/Pkv91HGvuY — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 30, 2026

During a segment of the interview, Kate Snow asked Usha, “Do you own a MAGA hat?” The Second Lady briefly hesitated to answer the question. “Umm…I don’t really own any hats. I think I have a Disneyland hat, I want to say,” she replied.

When the show’s host said, “I just wondered,” Vance added, “Not a hat lady.” While Usha Vance insisted that this accessory is not a wardrobe staple, her fashion history tells a different story altogether.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

Usha Vance has been spotted wearing hats and caps on several occasions. For starters, she was photographed in hats several times during her 2025 India visit with family.

She also styled her outfit with a hat while attending the Marine Corps 250th anniversary demonstration at Camp Pendleton in October last year.

In addition to that, the Second Lady also wore a hat as she accompanied her husband, JD Vance, to Dulles Plane Pull, in September last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

As is the case with any viral video, this one too garnered responses from a section of the Internet. Netizens dug out more pictures of Usha Vance in hats as proof. “So Usha Vance, in a televised interview, says she’s “not a hat lady”. Hmmm,” an X post read.

Another one added, “Do these people not realize there are pictures everywhere?” A third wrote, “Whoooaa…you’ve got her now!” Another netizen shared thoughts on Usha’s MAGA hat reply, “Wonder why she didn’t just say yes I do.”

Meanwhile, Usha Vance announced her new podcast for kids, “Storytime with the Second Lady,” on Monday. She got a big shout-out from her husband, JD Vance, on social media.

JD Vance reposted The White House X thread and wrote, “Very proud of my wife, Usha, for launching her podcast today!” The White House shared a post on X along with the caption, “Fighting for a long-term solution for child literacy. SLOTUS Usha Vance announces Storytime with the Second Lady, a podcast designed to promote reading for kids.”

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared a post in support of the Second Lady. She wrote on X, “Our amazing SLOTUS just launched a brand-new podcast to support her ongoing childhood literacy efforts, which aim to make reading more accessible to young children across America. Subscribe to Storytime with the Second Lady.”

Usha and JD Vance have been married for over 12 years. The couple are all set to welcome their fourth baby in July this year. The couple shared a joint post announcing their fourth pregnancy in January this year, “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing,” they wrote.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” an excerpt from Usha and JD Vance’s pregnancy announcement statement read.