Eric Dane’s Final Performance in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Leaves Fans Emotional

HBO recently dropped another highly anticipated trailer for Season 3 of Euphoria, featuring the return of several fan-favorite characters. One actor fans are eagerly looking forward to watch is Eric Dane, who played Cal Jacobs.

The third season of the teen drama marks Dane’s final on-screen appearance as an actor. In the trailer, his character appears in a dapper champagne-colored suit with a pink rose brooch. Although he didn’t get as much screen time in the trailer as his other castmates, he had just one line: “How could I forget?”

First look at Eric Dane in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3. One of his final roles before his passing after a battle with ALS. pic.twitter.com/wGakGah49g — Complex (@Complex) March 30, 2026

Ironically, fans will truly never forget the gifted actor, even after his death due to ALS earlier this year on February 19, 2026. It is not clear why he was not given more time in the trailer. The showrunners may be saving more of his role as a surprise for viewers.

Dane played the father of Jacob Elordi’s character, Nate Jacobs. His character would often hook up with young men and trans women throughout the series. He had many skeletons in his closet when it came to secrets.

The question remains whether these scandals will catch up to him or allow him to finally be himself. Or will his past catch up to him and cause an unruly end? Well, we will have to wait and find out until the series officially releases on April 12, 2026.

Have we finally gone too far?#Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO Max. https://t.co/nJvPNxWfim — HBO (@HBO) March 30, 2026

Fans have gone gaga on the internet, with many gushing over the new trailer. Many have also expressed their sadness over the late actor’s last appearance on-screen. The trailer has reportedly surpassed one million views.

HBO released the second trailer on its social media platforms, writing, “Have we gone too far?” To which a fan responded, “Too far? We’ve been waiting forever.” Another one commented on the show, saying, “Euphoria keeps pushing boundaries, and that’s what makes the art powerful; forcing us to confront the uncomfortable.”

One more highlighted the three-year waiting period and five-year time jump in the show and wondered, “Terrific series. I wonder how they will explain the gap in time.” While many expressed their happiness over the trailer’s release.

Others wish for all the episodes to be released at once. Unfortunately for them, they will have to wait for weekly releases. According to reports by Entertainment Weekly, the third installment of the series is slated for 8 episodes. Each episode is set to be released weekly. Whether or not Dane’s character makes it through all of them remains to be seen.

Eric Dane you will be missed pic.twitter.com/dQDrwtrI1S — Axo (@InsolnceAxolotl) March 30, 2026

While many praised the new trailer and the return of their favorite characters, including Zendaya’s Rue, Dane’s fans fondly remembered him. Many shared their thoughts on his final appearance.

One netizen said, “Rest in power, Eric, your final bow shines eternal.” Another mentioned, “Eric Dane in Euphoria Season 3 is going to be emotional.” A third one said, “Euphoria better give him a storyline worth remembering.”

Another user on X said, “Seeing his face on the screen will be particularly touching. RIP Eric Dane.” A final one stated, “Knowing this was one of his final roles before he passed hits different.” Similarly, thousands of fans said they were looking forward to his final portrayal of Cal Jacobs.