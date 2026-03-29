Mar-a-Lago face is perhaps the most concerning fad to come out of the modern conservative movement. The trend has seen multiple high-profile political personalities opt for a specific look, with pinched cheekbones and fuller than full lips. This is a phenomenon that is observed in the Trump family as well, and Lara Trump has been named the ‘worst offender’ of the lot when it comes to the look. Along with Kristi Noem, Trump’s daughter-in-law, who has become infamous for the look, with netizens looking back at the massive transformation she has undergone.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Michael Niccole talked about Lara Trump‘s transformation while commenting on the wider Mar-a-Lago face phenomenon that has taken over the conservative movement. Regarding Lara Trump’s transformation, he said, “For Lara Trump … her lips look much fuller, indicating possible fillers. There’s a chance she’s had a rhinoplasty, as her nose appears slightly lifted and refined in some images. Botox and fillers are assumed to be part of her routine. It also looks like she’s had fat transfer to the lower eyelids to help reduce the hollowness.”

Lara Trump definitely has Mar-a-lago face. Trump’s ruin everything they touch. — Shelly Taylor (@ShellyTayl92710) October 18, 2025

Dr. Frederick Weniger also spoke to Glam about issues that Lara Trump could face down the road, thanks to the surgical choices that she has made now. He said, “Because she is very thin and fit, maintaining and replacing facial volume will be more of an issue for her than for most women. Hollowness in the temples, cheeks, and around the mouth will require filler to maintain youthful contours, but must be gingerly approached to prevent looking overdone,”

Lara Trump has been commenting on the war in Iran as well, pointing out several very real concerns that dissidents face in the country. However, that does not justify the haphazard manner in which this war is executed by the Trump regime, which seems to be saying one thing. In contrast, the Iranian regime says something different entirely. Some comments made by her have also received backlash online.

Recently, the politician took to her social media to mourn the loss of Charlie, her pet, from whose death she has said she will “never heal.” At the age of 15, the mutt passed away in February of this year. Her followers on social media show her affection and support for the loss. Comments sympathized with her loss, while also encouraging her to remember fond times with her animal companion.