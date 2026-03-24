The Trump administration has agreed to pay $1 billion to French energy giant TotalEnergies to halt construction of wind farms off the East Coast. At a time when gas prices are rising and there is a need to develop sustainable energy, the White House decided to release the French energy conglomerate from its wind farm lease.

After forfeiting the lease, the administration will repay the $928 million the company spent on the wind energy project. The New York Times described the deal as unusual.

Given the timing, amid Donald Trump’s escalating tensions with Iran and rising fuel costs, the agreement is surprising. Earlier, Trump said he had no plans to support wind energy under his administration, and the new agreement reinforces that stance.

The Trump administration announced it will pay nearly $1 billion to French energy giant TotalEnergies in exchange for the company abandoning plans to build offshore wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean and instead pursue fossil fuel projects in the US. https://t.co/smPL5fHfs4 pic.twitter.com/m2w54eUag9 — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2026

TotalEnergies agreed to the deal, but other companies have not.

Several companies have successfully sued the administration after it revoked previously issued permits. Meanwhile, Trump has maintained his criticism of wind energy, calling wind turbines eyesores and blaming them for bird deaths.

The Times wrote,

“The deal is an extraordinary transfer of taxpayer dollars to a foreign company for the purposes of boosting the production of fossil fuels, a main driver of climate change, while throttling offshore wind power. It comes as the war in the Middle East has shocked global oil markets, prompting concerns about energy supplies.”

In addition, Trump has ended subsidies for wind energy development. Investing in renewable energy helps countries reduce exposure to fluctuating oil prices.

The Trump administration reached an agreement to pay $1 billion to French energy firm TotalEnergies to stop developing two offshore wind farms off the coast of New York and North Carolina, instead directing the investments to oil and gas projects. https://t.co/C6B7ldvW0c — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 23, 2026

The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for 20% of global oil distribution, has pushed fuel prices to an all-time high. Greater investment in sustainable energy would significantly reduce dependence on oil and gas.

However, Trump has remained unconvinced by arguments in favor of renewable energy development. In 2012, he opposed a wind turbine project near his Scottish golf course, citing concerns about tourism.

The future of wind energy policy remains uncertain under Trump’s leadership.