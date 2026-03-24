“You’re Making This Up” —Netizens Fact-Check Lauren Boebert Over ICE Airport Claims

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has always been treated as a prized agency by the Trump administration. Despite multiple reports of violence involving ICE that have at times led to the deaths of citizens, the agency and its actions have been praised and approved by authorities.

Trump has now ordered ICE agents to be deployed at various airports to assist Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, as a number of them have not been paid since a partial government shutdown began last month. The 14 airports where ICE agents were sent include New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the world’s busiest airport — and Pittsburgh International Airport, among others.

While MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert considers this to be a great decision, her social media post regarding the same spectacularly backfired.

You can’t make this stuff up!! ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes! Called it!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cpeD9hC45q — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 23, 2026

Trying to make the best of the situation, taking to X, Boebert posted a video in which she claimed, “While the rest of our country has three-plus-hour waits–thanks Democrats–in Minneapolis Airport’s TSA, wait time right now is less than five minutes.”

Minneapolis and Minnesota have a troubled relationship with ICE because of alleged brutalities committed there by agents. Therefore, it was only natural that Boebert’s comment quickly drew netizens’ attention, primarily because what she said was incorrect.

As Fox9 Minneapolis reported, there has been no evidence of any major delays at MSP Airport, and the city’s main airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, along with other airports in Minnesota, is not on the list of airports that would see the deployment of ICE agents.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission said that they were “not aware of any planned changes for security checkpoint staffing at MSP at this time.”

The airport authorities also added, “TSA checkpoint wait times have consistently remained under 30 minutes at MSP Airport, despite heavy spring break travel. The relatively low wait times are a testament to the commitment of the local TSA team.”

While Boebert captioned her video on X with “You can’t make this stuff up!!,” multiple people pointed out in the comments that she was actually making it up, since nothing of that sort was happening.

One user made a detailed comment, saying, “How Lauren? How exactly? What David Copperfield magic did ICE bring to the airports that caused that to happen? Did ICE open more gates? Did they carry people through on their backs? Did they do cavity searches on people while they waited in line? Did they arrest 95% of those waiting?”

that’s because they are hardly working sitting around on their phones pic.twitter.com/xSno9Hwidj — Truth and facts matter. (@wilfred56) March 24, 2026

Their comment further added, “I would absolutely love to know HOW they solved the problem. I mean, when people like you report that the line got from 4 hours yesterday to 5 minutes today, some deep and methane-smelling bullshit’s going on.”

Another user added, “you CAN make this stuff up because there were no ICE agents deployed to MSP. The government even put out a list of where they were deploying, and MSP isn’t on it.” A third user chimed in, “Well since ICE agents are not at the airport, you literally can make this stuff up.”

Some comments also pointed out that the deployed ICE agents were seen simply hanging out, listening to music or drinking juice and therefore clearly not helping much with managing the lines, which further invalidated Boebert’s claims.