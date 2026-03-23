Newsom Faults Trump’s Shutdown Response, Citing Reliance on ICE

California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again taken a swipe at President Donald Trump, this time relating to government shutdowns and ICE. Currently, a partial government shutdown is causing problems for airports, as TSA staff are not getting paid. As a result, people trying to catch flights are now queuing right out of the airport doors.

Gavin Newsom has responded to a video clip of Trump, shared on X (formerly Twitter), where the President says, “I want to thank ICE because they stepped in so strongly. They’ll do great. And if that’s not enough, we’ll bring in the National Guard.”

Donald Trump has one playbook, no matter the issue or problem: SEND IN ICE! Trump owns the government shutdown. He’s incompetent — pathetic. https://t.co/1V16FBcxPm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 23, 2026

Trump was at the Palm Beach Airport getting ready to fly back to Washington, DC when reporters caught up with him and while the subject on their minds was the partial shutdown affecting TSA, the President also noted, “We’re not going to have the Democrats destroy our country. These people are the most destructive, sick people, the Democrats. They want… and they’re fighting for this, they’re fighting for men in women’s sports, they’re fighting for transgender for everybody. Everybody go out and get your kid a nice operation and change the sex of your kid.”

In his tweet, the California Governor ignored the criticism against Democrats and wrote, “Donald Trump has one playbook, no matter the issue or problem: SEND IN ICE! Trump owns the government shutdown. He’s incompetent — pathetic.”

Talking of airports, Newsom took another jab today in a new tweet, sharing an image of people in a long queue, while in an AI-generated meme, Trump is dressed all in finery, with a fancy wig, enjoying glasses of champagne and caviar. He captioned his tweet, “Trump: Airport lines for you, caviar for me!”

The tweet revealed that “Caviar was served at Mar-a-Lago this weekend as Trump continues calling affordability “a hoax.”

Trump: Airport lines for you, caviar for me! https://t.co/9jTXLJCxyQ pic.twitter.com/6xgz8uEagv — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 23, 2026

The reports that President Trump spent the weekend enjoying caviar and champagne, while travelers were stuck in long queues at the airports of America, really annoyed the California Governor. It is clear from the comments on the tweet that people are furious. However, it seems some were angry with Newsom himself.

One X user noted that the TSA problem doesn’t affect San Francisco, jabbing back at Newsom, writing, “The worst part is that the excuse to deploy ICE doesn’t even apply in San Francisco, where they contract private airport security, not TSA. The TSA shortage hasn’t affected waiting lines at SFO at all.”

Another social media user trolled Newsom, writing, “Newsom told Politico his favorite bottle of wine is $20,000. Newsom also defended wine cave fundraisers and he owns them himself.” Another netizen wrote, “There are literally hundreds of Democrats that have been in the same cave.”

“Not to mention jet setting in the ‘Jetty’, summer safaris, Great Gatsby themed birthday parties, British Colonial Kenya themed weddings, etc. Voters still have trouble believing a man so palpable blessings could feel their pain,” another X user wrote in the comments section.